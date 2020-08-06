Salesforce Launches Feedback Management

Salesforce yesterday launched Feedback Management, a suite of tools and surveys that will allow businesses to collect real-time, actionable feedback from customers and employees.

Integrated into the full Salesforce product suite, the new Feedback Management suite helps companies automatically pull the data available in the Salesforce platform and plug it into customer survey questions. Responses are then mapped individually back into the Salesforce platform, automatically creating or updating fields as needed. Businesses can then create follow-up actions based on needs.

Businesses can also use the suite to create fully customizable lifecycle maps and journey analytics, create surveys, and automate feedback collection across any channel, including bots, service centers, portals, and more.They can also use the platform to track Net Promoter and customer satisfaction scores across the customer lifecycle.

Powered by Einstein Analytics, Feedback Management also provides intelligent, built-in dashboards.

Ashish Kothari, senior vice president of product management at Salesforce Industries, cited Salesforce's recent State of the Connected Customer Report to point out that 73 percent of customers expect the businesses with which they interact to understand their needs.

"However, only about half of customers say companies are delivering on their needs because businesses do not have the necessary information to provide personalized experiences," he wrote in a recent blog post."Real-time feedback data gathered at the right stage of each relationship is the most important way for businesses to better understand the needs of their customers.

"As organizations continue to manage through reopening safely, it's more important than ever that they understand the changing needs and expectations of their key stakeholders. With this easy-to-activate solution, businesses can drive more informed and relevant business decisions," he concluded.