Red Box Integrates with Salesforce Einstein Call Coaching

Red Box, a voice platform provider, today released Red Box AI Bridge for Salesforce Einstein on Salesforce AppExchange.

Red Box AI Bridge enables organizations not using a Salesforce-embedded communication platform to capture call and metadata from existing telephony or contact centre platforms. This voice data is then made available to Einstein Call Coaching for AI-powered insights

Einstein Call Coaching for High Velocity Sales was introduced at Dreamforce last year and is part of Salesforce's 2020 Summer release. It helps managers coach individuals and scale learnings across teams, as well as gain deeper insights into customer needs and experiences.

"The breadth of Red Box's connectivity to support voice capture from any platform, coupled with our ability to capture AI-ready call audio, makes AI-enabled speech analytics a logical next step in our integration with Salesforce," said Pete Ellis, Red Box's chief product officer, in a statement. "We look forward to empowering customers with transformative sales performance outcomes."

Red Box AI Bridge for Salesforce Einstein is available on Salesforce AppExchange, alongside its Voice Data Controller, which enables the mapping of all conversations taking place across a business to contacts, accounts, and leads records within Salesforce.