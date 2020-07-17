Humach Acquires InfinitAI

Humach, an agent and technology outsourcer, has acquired InfinitAI, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and conversational design interfaces for contact center agent assistance. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

InfinitAI will accelerate Humach's vision for intelligent contact centers that combine the strengths of both humans and machines. Humach recently launched the next generation of AI-powered digital agents to its customer experience solutions portfolio.

"Customer expectations have evolved, and delivering AI-powered conversational experiences with voice, chat, and SMS improves resolution rates, customer satisfaction, and outcomes in the contact center. InfinitAI and Agent-Assist will help guide agents through successful customer journeys with real-time information and decision trees to improve customer experiences for all our customers," said Tim Houlne, CEO of Humach, in a statement. "We are delighted to join the talented Humach team to deliver exceptional customer experiences and operational efficiency using AI," said Paul Smith, CEO of InfinitAI, who will become chief revenue officer at Humach, said in a statement.

To further enhance these capabilities, Humach has leveraged its integration partnerships with companies like Microsoft, Google, Cisco, Talkdesk, Five9, Salesforce, Freshworks, Zendesk, UJET, and Twilio.