Folloze Partners with Microsoft on Dynamics Integration

Folloze has joined the Microsoft ISV Connect program and signed a business applications agreement with Microsoft. Folloze also released Folloze ABM for Microsoft Dynamics 365, which combines Folloze's Personalized Marketing Platform with Dynamics 365.

The Folloze offering is purpose-built to simplify and speed execution of account- and customer-centric programs. Folloze ABM for Dynamics 365 lets companies engage their accounts with highly relevant and personalized experiences across the entire buying journey, supported through a collaborative marketing and sales process.

The combined solution builds a robust, content-rich, personalized destination for each account, helping establish trust, identify the most sellable use case, and determine next steps based on knowing exactly what value to add, how, and when.

Folloze ABM for Dynamics 365 facilitates sales and marketing alignment. Marketers can design and build campaigns that are then delivered directly by the salesforce. By leveraging deep analytics, go-to-market teams can automatically create more of the content and messaging that are genuinely engaging customers.

"An account-based experience is a highly tailored online destination that serves an account with bespoke messaging, content, offers, and other useful information. This customer-centric enablement has proven its ability to create competitive advantage for our customers and will become the new norm of the modern buyer experience. And that's the beauty of combining forces with Microsoft: together our solutions provide the fastest, easiest, and most cost-effective way to deploy these experiences at any scale," said Etai Beck, CEO and co-founder of Folloze, in a statement. "We're pleased to see industry expertise applied to Microsoft Dynamics 365 offerings to create innovative solutions. Folloze is able to individualize customer engagement at any scale with their Personalized Marketing Platform solution, ABM for Microsoft Dynamics 365, Steve Guggenheimer, corporate vice president at Microsoft, said in a statement.

Folloze and Microsoft will be co-selling the combined offering. Additional joint solutions, including Folloze ABM plus Microsoft Outlook, will also be jointly made available.