RollWorks Launches Sales Insights

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today launched Sales Insights as part of the RollWorks Account-Based Platform. It identifies statistically significant spikes of account-based activity, like website engagement and advertising click signals, and then surfaces alerts directly in Salesforce and via daily email digests delivered to sellers.

A proprietary data science model identifies increased, notable engagement each day within a short, rolling window for each account. Engagement spikes are then routed to the appropriate sellers inside of their Salesforce CRM complete with account-based metrics, account fit-score, and drill down to specific activity for key buyers within an account.

"The promise of [account-based marketing] is that marketing and sales teams are aligned on focusing together on the accounts that matter to their business. Imagine a rowing boat with eight rowers facing the same direction and rowing powerfully together in unison. Unfortunately, the reality for most businesses today is that marketers and sellers are facing in many different directions in this metaphorical boat and rowing at different tempos and their oars are clashing," said Robin Bordoli, president of RollWorks, in a statement. "With Sales Insights extending the RollWorks Account-based Platform, we're helping marketers and sellers row powerfully together in the right direction, by giving sellers timely, relevant, and actionable information for more efficient sales outreach to the accounts that matter."

RollWorks Sales Insights includes the following:

Account Spike Data;

Email Account Alerts;

Salesforce Reports and Dashboards, visualized in RollWorks' Salesforce App, available for download on the Salesforce AppExchange; and

Salesforce Account Component, providing key, contextual insights, including Spike Level, Fit Grade, and a Spike Drilldown highlighting contact-level insights about which specific contacts and activities had the greatest impact on spike level for the account.

"We built Sales Insights to give sellers timely, relevant, and actionable information for more efficient and effective sales outreach to the accounts that matter most. To do this, we focused on tuning the delivery frequency, data quality, and the mechanisms through which we're delivering these insights," said Justin Cooperman, vice president of product at RollWorks, in a statement. "The result is an invaluable product that should hit the mark for sales teams, delivering acute insights daily rather than weekly or monthly. In competitive markets, speed of response is paramount and directly influences the likelihood of winning an account. However, because signal quality is also vital, we've leveraged our deep machine learning infrastructure to ensure that insights are always fresh and so sellers don't waste their time on false positives. Finally, we are delivering this companion experience where sellers already spend a majority of their time, in both Salesforce and email so there's no need to login or learn a new application. We're confident that customers using our Sales Insights product will generate more meetings, with the right contacts, and at the right time, ultimately resulting in more won opportunities."

RollWorks Sales Insights is currently available to customers on the RollWorks Account-Based Platform who have Salesforce Sales Cloud Enterprise, Unlimited, Developer, Performance, or Professional editions.