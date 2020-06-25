Salesforce Introduces Salesforce Anywhere

While companies, governments, and organizations are slowly returning to their offices, Salesforce today introduced Salesforce Anywhere, bringing together new technologies and platform services to allow employees to market, sell, service, and collaborate from anywhere./p>

"The COVID-19 crisis has taught us that companies must be able to sell, service, market, and collaborate from anywhere, and that won't change in a post-pandemic world," said Bret Taylor, president and chief operating officer of Salesforce, in a statement. "With Salesforce Anywhere we're empowering customers of every size, location, and industry to digitally transform with confidence in this all-digital, work-from-anywhere world."

Salesforce Anywhere incorporates technologies from Salesforce Customer 360 and includes new industry-specific technology from Vlocity, which Salesforce acquired in February, MuleSoft, Tableau, Einstein Recommendations for Trailhead, learning content, a new employee service solution, new employee data model, and more. It also embeds chat, alerts, comments, and video directly into the Salesforce experience.

With Salesforce Anywhere, teams can subscribe to real-time alerts for changes and updates made within Salesforce and see these alerts across mobile and desktop. If a deal advances to a new stage, a service case gets revolved or escalated, or any field that matters gets updated, the entire team can get notified instantly.

Teammates can start chatting, via instant message or video, while looking at the same page together within Salesforce. Salesforce will offer a new native real-time chat and video experience powered by Amazon Chime. Zoom will also be offered as an out-of-the-box integration. No screen sharing is necessary because users can always see which teammates are working on the same Salesforce page, and can even follow teammates to other parts of Salesforce. Users can add in-line comments to feedback to any part of a record that needs discussion and get personalized suggested actions powered by Einstein

Coupled with Quip documents and workspaces, all team collaboration can now be done directly within Salesforce.

Salesforce has also announced a partnership with Tanium, a provider of unified endpoint management and security, to develop an employee service solution for the new all-digital, work from anywhere world. The solution will give IT teams complete control of all employee devices and services on their networks. The Salesforce employee service solution will provide support across every device and channel, including AI-powered bots and mobile self-service sites; integrated help desk, asset management, and workflows ; and complete visibility into every employee coupled with AI-powered productivity tools.

Salesforce is also introducing the Employee Data Model, a set of standard objects and fields to accelerate development of employee apps.

Availability