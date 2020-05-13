Medallia Launches Medallia Speech

Medallia today launched Medallia Speech, bringing speech analytics into Medallia Experience Cloud. The product introduction was made at Medallia Experience, a virtual summit Medallia held in place of the live user conference it cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medallia Speech brings together real-time voice transcription and speech analytics. It can transcribe 100 percent of calls; capture rich metrics, such as time, emotion, and gender; and calculate and generate rich attributes based on the audio, including silence, over-talking, clarity, emotion, and tone, according to Joanna Moser, solutions principal at Medallia.

Also included in Medallia Speech is a proprietary acoustics model "that will tell you how the overall emotion of the speaker is tracking over the course of the call," she said.

Machine learning and deep neural networks help Medallia Speech adjust to and learn from voice data.

Through the Medallia Experience Cloud, Medallia Speech can be combined with text analytics and Medallia Action Intelligence, bringing insights from digital, video, and other channels to provide a rich and comprehensive understanding of the end-to-end customer journey.

Medallia Speech, Moser said, "provides unified cross-channel reporting and helps companies understand why the customer called, where to focus first, and which actions to take next."

"There is a gold mine of insights in speech and video – two massive and growing channels – and Medallia is the only experience management platform to combine all of the human communication methods being used to gain feedback into a single platform, delivering the richest set of insights to take action on," said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia, in a statement.

Medallia Speech surfaces information about customer satisfaction, potential churn, and call center agent performance, according to Moser, who notes that the new offering can help companies see what is driving higher-than-normal call volumes and call lengths and detect agent performance and compliance issues that could require coaching. Combined with Medallia Action Intelligence, it can identify customers who need attention and give agents actionable suggestions.

Medallia also used the online event to introduce several other product additions across its Medallia Action Intelligence product line. They include the following:

Intelligent Alerts, provides risk scoring and notifications for customer interactions that might contain legal issues or indicate possible customer churn;

Customer Effort Scale;

Employee Micropulse with embedded video for capturing employee feedback;

Athena Coaching Intelligence, to show how customers like interacting with company employees, how teams are performing, and which employees need additional coaching or training.

The product suite is also being enhanced with technologies that Medallia gained during its acquisition of Crowdicity in October and LivingLens in February, and is being integrated with Microsoft Dynamics CRM and Workday's workforce management solutions.

"The future of customer experience is video, voice, and ideas, and that is why we are including all this in our platform so that every interaction can be more human, intelligent, and empathetic," said Sarika Khanna, executive vice president and chief product officer at Medallia.

"Things are being disrupted quickly now, and it is important to stay connected with customers and employees at this time," Stretch said in his keynote. "In the past year, [Medallia] added voice and video capabilities, and we are using video, voice, and ideas to create insights at scale."