Smartly.io Partners with Snap

Smartly.io, a provider of social advertising automation platforms for marketers, is partnering with Snap, allowing clients to leverage Smartly.io tools and services to scale their advertising on Snapchat.

"We're thrilled to partner with Smartly.io," said David Roter, vice president of global agency partnerships at Snap, in a statement. "By combining the power of our global performance products with Smartly.io's automation capabilities, we are unlocking a wealth of impactful, high-performance opportunities for advertisers everywhere. Our unique audience is a perfect match for Smartly.io's scaled global demand, which should encourage significant advertiser growth on the Snapchat platform."

Through the partnership, advertisers will gain access to many of the same capabilities that Smartly.io's largest customers have used on other social platforms, such as Pinterest, Facebook, and Instagram. This includes creative automation, hyper-localization, robust campaign optimization and reporting, and automated workflows.