Smartly.io Partners with Snap
Smartly.io, a provider of social advertising automation platforms for marketers, is partnering with Snap, allowing clients to leverage Smartly.io tools and services to scale their advertising on Snapchat.
"We're thrilled to partner with Smartly.io," said David Roter, vice president of global agency partnerships at Snap, in a statement. "By combining the power of our global performance products with Smartly.io's automation capabilities, we are unlocking a wealth of impactful, high-performance opportunities for advertisers everywhere. Our unique audience is a perfect match for Smartly.io's scaled global demand, which should encourage significant advertiser growth on the Snapchat platform."
Through the partnership, advertisers will gain access to many of the same capabilities that Smartly.io's largest customers have used on other social platforms, such as Pinterest, Facebook, and Instagram. This includes creative automation, hyper-localization, robust campaign optimization and reporting, and automated workflows.
"There's a desire right now from our customers to not only diversify their social presence across channels, but to do more with their investment on Snapchat specifically," said Kristo Ovaska, CEO and co-founder of Smartly.io, in a statement. "As a highly visual channel with an engaged and loyal audience, Snapchat gives brands the opportunity to connect with its users in creative ways. Partnering with Snap will empower our customers to leverage the full arsenal of Smartly.io tools and services to optimize and scale campaign performance on Snapchat, effectively measuring and optimizing their efforts across channels and driving additional efficiencies."
