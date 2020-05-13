Calix Adds Mobile Notifications and Insights to its Marketing Cloud

Calix has enhanced its Revenue EDGE solutions with the launch of event-driven Mobile Notifications, an automated direct-to-subscriber channel for marketers through Calix Marketing Cloud and the CommandIQ app.

Mobile Notifications are the latest addition to a comprehensive solution that covers everything from segmentation through enablement—including customizable, market-ready creative assets. These enhancements encompass EDGE Insights and EDGE Enablement.

In addition to Mobile Notifications, this Revenue EDGE release also includes capabilities and assets to help marketers send subscribers the right messages at the right times. New intelligence in Calix Marketing Cloud enables them to identify subscribers setting up basic parental control profiles and send them tailored offers for ExperienceIQ services.

The EDGE Enablement program has also updated materials to enable marketers to filter their searches by campaign theme, solution component, media type, or audience segment. This marketing hub offers multiple media types for each campaign and more than 350 ad sets and features license-free photography. Calix Customer Success Services further accelerates campaign deployment, providing guidance and proven best practices on effective execution.