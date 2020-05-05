RollWorks Partners with LinkedIn

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, has integrated with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, allowing B2B marketers to launch, optimize, and report on their account-based activities across both platforms.

The integration enables marketers to do the following:

Discover new best-fit accounts with RollWorks' Account Suggestions feature to allocate budget across LinkedIn and the open web and automate the process engaging these accounts from within the RollWorks platform;

Leverage machine learning to maximize return on marketing spend by prioritizing accounts based on RollWorks' Fit Grade modeling;

Target a dynamically synced list of accounts from Salesforce or find and engage additional best-fit accounts using RollWorks' database and automate activation of these newly discovered high-priority accounts on LinkedIn;

Gain cross inventory reporting in one place, with combined reporting for advertising campaigns across Web, Facebook, and now LinkedIn.

"The integration with LinkedIn supports RollWorks' commitment to democratizing ABM as it's empowering marketers to launch, manage, optimize, and run account-based advertising campaigns across different channels from multiple systems," said Mike Stocker, vice president of strategic partnerships at RollWorks, in a statement. "We're excited to make ABM approachable and successful for ambitious B2B marketers by delivering a powerful, turnkey ABM solution that can now reach LinkedIn's professional audience at scale."

Blackbaud, a provider of cloud software, piloted RollWorks' integration with LinkedIn.