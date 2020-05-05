Translations.com Integrates GlobalLink with ServiceNow, Contentstack, Bloomreach, CoreMedia, Contentserv, and commercetools
Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, a provider of language and technology solutions, has built and launched integrations for GlobalLink, its translation management system.
Through GlobalLink Connect technology, users of ServiceNow, Contentstack, and commercetools can use the translation workflow management benefits of GlobalLink without leaving their existing platforms.
In addition, Bloomreach, CoreMedia, and Contentserv have built their own new custom integrations into GlobalLink.
GlobalLink lets users expand their content in any language by combining artificial intelligence with customizable workflows for optimizing content and business processes, all within a newly updated user interface.
"TransPerfect continues to invest heavily in creating, supporting, and optimizing integrations between GlobalLink and the technologies that our clients are using. Enabling the management of multilingual content through a single user interface simplifies the process of publishing global content." said Phil Shawe, president and CEO of TransPerfect, in a statement.
