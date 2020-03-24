Uberflip Launches Demandbase App
Uberflip, the cloud-based Content Experience Platform (CEP) provider, and Demandbase, an account-based marketing (ABM) technology provider, today announced a Demandbase app within Uberflip's CEP that will enable marketers to dynamically personalize content destinations for ABM programs at scale.
"One of the biggest challenges with creating ABM campaigns at scale is the content," said Yoav Schwartz, CEO of Uberflip, in a statement. "Whether you're lucky enough to have a team of writers to create new content for ABM or not, an amazing way to deliver personalized content is by curating a collection for the intended audience. With the Uberflip and Demandbase app, marketers can build ABM destinations in minutes by selecting content from their libraries and packaging it into a personalized experience for target accounts."
With the Uberflip and Demandbase app, users can do the following:
- Dynamically combine visitor, intent, and account data to personalize the destination
- Filter the destination to only show content that's relevant to each account;
- Surface personalized messaging for each account; and
- Swap in prospects' logos to brand experiences to each account.
"ABM strategies have evolved tremendously over the past few years; it's not a one-size-fits-all approach. As B2B marketers continue to deploy complex campaigns, they need a solution to create personalized content that addresses the needs of their customers," said Peter Isaacson, chief marketing officer at Demandbase, in a statement. "Through our strategic integration with Uberflip, B2B marketers can create personalized experiences for their ABM campaigns at scale that dynamically update in real time. The new app presents marketers with a more agile solution without having to sacrifice quality."
