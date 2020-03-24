Uberflip Launches Demandbase App

Uberflip, the cloud-based Content Experience Platform (CEP) provider, and Demandbase, an account-based marketing (ABM) technology provider, today announced a Demandbase app within Uberflip's CEP that will enable marketers to dynamically personalize content destinations for ABM programs at scale.

"One of the biggest challenges with creating ABM campaigns at scale is the content," said Yoav Schwartz, CEO of Uberflip, in a statement. "Whether you're lucky enough to have a team of writers to create new content for ABM or not, an amazing way to deliver personalized content is by curating a collection for the intended audience. With the Uberflip and Demandbase app, marketers can build ABM destinations in minutes by selecting content from their libraries and packaging it into a personalized experience for target accounts."

With the Uberflip and Demandbase app, users can do the following:

Dynamically combine visitor, intent, and account data to personalize the destination

Filter the destination to only show content that's relevant to each account;

Surface personalized messaging for each account; and

Swap in prospects' logos to brand experiences to each account.