Prolifiq Enhances Crush and Ace Account-Based Selling Apps on Salesforce AppExchange

Prolifiq has updated Prolifiq Crush and Prolifiq Ace and made them available on Salesforce AppExchange. The spring release of these two account-based selling applications are designed to boost sales, marketing, and customer success performance and increase engagement with customers and prospects.

Updates to Prolifiq Crush, an account management app that arms sales and customer success teams with account intelligence, include the following:

Cross-Sell Templates, allowing users to visualize whitespace for single or multiple accounts;

Cross-Sell Filters, allowing users to filter account whitespace opportunities by meaningful dimensions, such as the amounts being forecast as upside or committed;

Relationship Map Groups, allowing account executives to group contacts within accounts;

Relationship Map Smart Display, allowing account teams to zoom in and out of large relationship maps while maintaining visible context; and

Global Language Support that is fully localizable. Users can translate the app into any language Salesforce supports.

Updates to Prolifiq Ace, a digital content management app, include the following:

Content Adviser, a content recommendation engine that harnesses the power of the Salesforce platform to recommend content based on criteria such as products and services being sold, opportunity stage, historical wins with content, and content usage, views, and ratings;

Engage, allowing users to share, send, and show content and report usage with contacts and leads; and

Productivity enhancements that enable sales, marketing, and customer success teams to craft rich text messages and manage content thumbnail images.