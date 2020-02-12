LinkedIn Updates Sales Navigator

LinkedIn today released the quarterly update to its Sales Navigator solution, with new contact management, search, alerting, and system administrator features.

Included in the upgrades is a new Contact Creation feature. Now, with the click-of-a-button in a Sales Navigator lead page or lead list, users can write-back publicly available information about leads into Salesforce CRM without leaving Sales Navigator. A similar integration is planned for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales.

Sales Navigator will also now be able to check existing contacts and flag issues to ensure data cleanliness.

Other additions to Sales Navigator include the following:

Smart Links, An evolution of LinkedIn's PointDrive feature, that lets users package and share content within Sales Navigator workflows, track viewing behavior, and gain insights on who is engaging with content;

Alert! - Account Preparing to Grow, which is generated when there is growth in the number of job postings by a saved account, indicating that the company is preparing for growth;

Save Account Searches, to avoid having to repopulate account queries every time users log into Sales Navigator and to generate updates any time new accounts meet previous search criteria;

Share Lead Searches, allowing users to share searches with teammates;

Usage Reporting, with actionable summary spotlights, the ability to opt out of LinkedIn.com activity tracking, and new navigation, metrics, and data filters; and

Mobile Experience, allowing users to customize their mobile experiences by filtering the alerts they want to receive.

LinkedIn also added analytics firm InsightSquared as a Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) partner.

All of these new features "center squarely on driving greater efficiency across the entire sales organization, helping you spend less time on the mundane and more time on the buyer," Lindsey Edwards, senior director of product management for sales solutions and enterprise platform at LinkedIn, wrote in a blog post.