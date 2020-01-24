Medallia Launches Sales and Service Experience App on Salesforce AppExchange

Medallia has launched its Medallia Sales and Service Experience App on Salesforce AppExchange.

By integrating Medallia with Salesforce, sales organizations can measure the effectiveness of sales programs while contact center professionals can resolve customer service issues faster.

The Medallia Sales and Service Experience App captures customer sentiment and perspective at key moments of truth during sales and service cycles and combines it with Salesforce data, providing users with actionable insights right in the Salesforce dashboard.

In addition, with the Medallia Sales and Service Experience App, invitations can be triggered based on Salesforce events to capture customer feedback.