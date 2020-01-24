Medallia Launches Sales and Service Experience App on Salesforce AppExchange
Medallia has launched its Medallia Sales and Service Experience App on Salesforce AppExchange.
By integrating Medallia with Salesforce, sales organizations can measure the effectiveness of sales programs while contact center professionals can resolve customer service issues faster.
The Medallia Sales and Service Experience App captures customer sentiment and perspective at key moments of truth during sales and service cycles and combines it with Salesforce data, providing users with actionable insights right in the Salesforce dashboard.
In addition, with the Medallia Sales and Service Experience App, invitations can be triggered based on Salesforce events to capture customer feedback.
"You get one chance to make a first impression. If you don't listen to your customer or prospect from day one and at each moment that matters, you are leaving money on the table. Medallia's proven customer experience capability is now available to measure the effectiveness of sales and service people, calls, and messaging at critical moments," said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia, in a statement. "The insight needs of the sales and service leader have been ignored as more focus has been spent on product and service feedback. Medallia's unique approach is designed to improve sales performance by putting patented solution capabilities into the hands of sales and sales management teams in B2B and B2C operations."
"Medallia Sales and Service Experience is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers with actionable real-time insights on critical parts of the sales cycle," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."