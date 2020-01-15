LogMeIn Announces GoTo Marketplace and Partner Integrations

LogMeIn today launched the GoTo Marketplace, a single point of access to all of the applications and productivity tools that integrate with LogMeIn's GoTo suite of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) products. LogMeIn also announced new and improved integrations for the GoTo portfolio, including Salesforce Lightning, Theta Lake, Clio, Zoho, and Prezi.

The GoTo Marketplace was built for customers to access all of the applications that integrate with GoTo's suite of products, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Jive, and GoToConnect, which combines Jive's cloud VoIP phone systems with GoToMeeting's web, audio and video conferencing. C

"Working the way our customers want to work and helping to improve their productivity and efficiency has been and continues to be one of our top priorities," said Mark Strassman, senior vice president and general manager of unified communications and collaboration at LogMeIn, in a statement. "This means supporting them from a product standpoint with our meeting, webinar, voice, and room solutions, and working within their ecosystem to integrate with the tools they already use. Our new integration marketplace was built with the customer top of mind, and we're thrilled to be able to offer these exciting new integrations.";

The latest integrations to be included in the GoTo Marketplace are the following:

Clio and Jive/GoToConnect – With Clio and Jive/GoToConnect, legal practices receive alerts through automated screen pops when a current client is calling, and seamless call-tracking ensures that a recent or past call can be attributed to a time entry which can later be billed in Clio. New matters can also be created or attributed to a call in Jive and instantly synced to Clio.

Prezi and GoToWebinar – With Prezi and GoToWebinar users abd their content come together on the same screen,

Theta Lake and GoToMeeting – Theta Lake automates the capture and archiving of video communications and detects compliance risks and unintentional data sharing in video communications.

Salesforce Lightning and GoToMeeting – This integration for GoToMeeting allows users to launch GoToMeeting straight from Salesforce, Users also get full context of prospects with detailed records of sales calls, recordings, and conversation histories. Salesforce also integrates with GoToWebinar.

Salesforce Lightning and Jive/GoToConnect – Users can click-to-call using Jive Voice and GoToConnect, straight from Salesforce. It also provides call analytics with automatic call logging and daily call tracking, as well as improved efficiency with click-to-call, note taking and finding and responding to missed calls.

Zoho and Jive/GoToConnect — The Zoho CRM-Jive/GoToConnect integration helps sales teams simplify call activity management for inbound and outbound phone calls with call notification screen pop-ups, click-to call dialing, and automatic call logging. Zia Intelligent Call Routing, powered by Zoho's Intelligent Assistant (ZIA), prioritizes and automatically routes calls to match customer needs with agent skills. Zoho also integrates with GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar.