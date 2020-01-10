What Lies Ahead for CRM?

For the past few years, CRM analysts, consultants, system integrators, and vendors have been touting artificial intelligence and related technologies for their potential to reshape how marketers, sellers, and customer service personnel do their jobs. And every year we hear countless predictions that this will be the year that AI takes over. Well, it looks like that notion is finally gaining steam and might happen in 2020, as reflected in the thoughts of industry insiders this year. Read on for more of what your peers are thinking.

AI-FUELED CONVERSIONS

“In the past, marketers have been focused on vanity metrics like clicks, but what they want now is to drive conversions. The power of artificial intelligence- and machine learning-assisted customer intelligence will play a much larger role for marketers and deliver on actual conversions.”

—JAMES MCDERMOTT, CEO OF LYTICS

PERSONALIZED SELLING

“AI will continue to make its impact on retail stores. However, in 2020, the technology will allow stores to market to each single customer, and not just a segment of individuals. Companies will become more interested in exploring direct-to-consumer selling options, which allow them to collect customer data to create more personalized shopping experiences and lifelong customers.”

—CHARLES NICHOLLS, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GLOBAL HEAD OF UPSCALE COMMERCE AT SAP CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

MORE SOPHISTICATED BOTS

“Bots are no longer limited to simplistic customer interactions. They utilize natural language processing to better comprehend the user’s intent and deliver useful, appropriate responses. With more conversations being successfully navigated by bots, brands will increase their usage to improve response times and drive greater contact center efficiencies.”

—IDO BORNSTEIN-HACOHEN, CEO OF CONVERSOCIAL

“In 2016-2017, chatbots were the future of business, but when the high expectations met the technical brittleness of technology, the market quickly cooled on the idea. Now four years later, better natural language processing algorithms and a more mature technological infrastructure means we’ll start seeing some notable success stories and enthusiasm will climb.”

—JEFF CATLIN, CEO OF LEXALYTICS

COHESIVE PLATFORMS

“One universal theme we hear over and over is how gnarly the marketing tech stack has become, with 50 to 100 different tools with little to no real integration. It’s time to look beyond marketing technology designed for lead-based models and retrofitted with AI insights. Leading marketers will replace disparate solutions with one cohesive account-based platform built with AI and Big Data as the core.”

—LATANE CONANT, CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AT 6SENSE

SELLING EXPERIENCES

“2020 will become the year of experiences. Promoting products will no longer be the marketer’s main end game. As more businesses reposition themselves as service providers, they will need to retool their marketing strategies to demonstrate the full experience of what it’s like to engage with the brand. Examples are already taking hold in several markets. This trend will only accelerate in the new year.”

—TOM LIBRETTO, CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AT PEGASYSTEMS

“In 2020, we can expect to see the user experience undergo a significant shift in how customers perceive the digital world and engage with brands. Key technologies, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality, will shift the horizon of experience design by combining perception and interaction models to help create a multisensory approach to brand experiences. As a result, customers will look beyond products and will be loyal to brands that can deliver consistent experiences across all sensory touchpoints.”

—NALI GILIANA, VICE PRESIDENT OF DIGITAL EXPERIENCE AT OPENTEXT

MOBILE-FIRST CRM

“Mobile CRM is moving from being an add-on to becoming a piece of core functionality. CRM systems need to enable sales teams to track and update their complete sales cycles from their phones. Going further, we can expect numerous core CRM features, including customization, to be mobile-first as opposed to features getting adapted for mobile usage after they’ve been built for desktop.”

—RAJU VEGNESA, CHIEF EVANGELIST AT ZOHO

BIGGER AND BETTER DATA

“Customer data quality, internal accessibility, and predictability will continue to improve and expand. This information will be viewed as a valuable asset that yields great competitive advantage, as evident by how loyalty leaders use customer information and insights. In parallel, organizations will greatly expand the gathering, analyzing, and actioning of many existing new customer signals that are not captured today.”

—BRIAN ANDREWS, A SENIOR CX PRINCIPAL AT MEDALLIA

THE ROI OF CX

“CX leaders will have to prove ROI more concretely, and CX initiatives will have to tie more closely to financial results, such as reduced churn or revenue growth. As such, CX will move toward business unit leaders, and the role of the [chief customer officer] will grow in prominence.”

—GANESH SUBRAMANIAN, SENIOR DIRECTOR OF PRODUCT AT GAINSIGHT

THE ELEVATION OF CUSTOMER SUPPORT

“In 2020, the digital transformation conversation that has become commonplace across IT will extend into the customer service center. We will begin to see the impact and value of support data being shared across the enterprise. Customer feedback, sentiment, profile data, and more will be securely shared across organizations, helping teams such as marketing, sales, and product development to make more strategic decisions. And as a result, the importance and value of customer support will be elevated as a whole.”

—ANAND JANEFALKAR, FOUNDER AND CEO OF UJET