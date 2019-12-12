Lytics Integrates With Google Marketing Platform

Lytics has integrated the Lytics Customer Data Platform with Google Marketing Platform (GMP), allowing marketers to share customer segments, affinities, and other metrics between Lytics and Google Ad Campaigns for more precise targeting.

"Our goal with this integration is to help Lytics customers execute more precise targeting and increase ROI from their Google ad spend," said James McDermott, CEO of Lytics, in a statement. "This is a top-of-mind concern for them, so by integrating our CDP with Google Marketing Platform, we're giving marketers a home-field advantage on one of the world's most powerful online marketing platforms. As marketers move up the maturity curve, they can surface the customer intelligence they've gained with Lytics to understand how customers are engaging with content, why they convert, and know what's working or not."

The integration between Lytics CDP and Google Marketing Platform extends across the entire suite of GMP tools, including Google Ads, Google Analytics, Google Optimize 360, Google Tag Manager, Google BigQuery, Display and Video 360, Google Data Studio, and Firebase. Lytics CDP customers who run campaigns using GMP will now be able to do the following: