Persado Joins Adobe Premier Partner Program
Persado, a provider of content creation platforms for marketers, has become one of only 12 premier-level partners in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, following a rigorous review process.
With Persado as a Premier partner, marketers who use Adobe Experience Cloud can measure the impacts of their multichannel campaigns across entire customer journeys and get immediate feedback about customer engagement across channels. Furthermore, the partnership allows for deeper integration of Persado with Adobe Experience Cloud in the future.
With its proprietary knowledge base of more than 1 million tagged and scored marketing words, phrases, and images in 25 languages, Persado helps marketers find the optimal creative to use to inspire their customers to take action.
Adobe's top-tier partner designation recognizes a select group of solutions that extend Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities. It also opens the way for in-depth collaboration and integrations between the two platforms, along with new innovations that increase the strategic value of each.
"Persado gives the world's top marketers the ability and insights to achieve results that can't be accomplished by humans alone," said Persado's chief customer officer, Yuval Efrati, in a statement. "This exciting partnership will extend Persado to even more innovative marketing leaders around the world and enable us to create greater value for our current clients using Adobe Experience Cloud."
"Persado's language generation platform arms marketers with robust tools to personalize and optimize their word choices at scale, across channels, and throughout an entire customer journey," said Amit Ahuja, vice president of ecosystem development at Adobe, in a statement. "Coupled with the Adobe Experience Cloud, it enables marketers to deliver tangible lifts in customer engagement and meaningful contributions to bottom-line results. We're thrilled to welcome Persado as a Premier partner in the Adobe Exchange program."
