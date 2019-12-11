Persado Joins Adobe Premier Partner Program

Persado, a provider of content creation platforms for marketers, has become one of only 12 premier-level partners in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, following a rigorous review process.

With Persado as a Premier partner, marketers who use Adobe Experience Cloud can measure the impacts of their multichannel campaigns across entire customer journeys and get immediate feedback about customer engagement across channels. Furthermore, the partnership allows for deeper integration of Persado with Adobe Experience Cloud in the future.

With its proprietary knowledge base of more than 1 million tagged and scored marketing words, phrases, and images in 25 languages, Persado helps marketers find the optimal creative to use to inspire their customers to take action.

Adobe's top-tier partner designation recognizes a select group of solutions that extend Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities. It also opens the way for in-depth collaboration and integrations between the two platforms, along with new innovations that increase the strategic value of each.