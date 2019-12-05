Veeva Adds Collaboration and Productivity Improvements to Veeva CRM

Veeva Systems has added capabilities that give users of Veeva CRM greater flexibility, improved collaboration, and productivity.

Salesforce Lightning Business Apps for Veeva CRM will give users a personalized experience with functionality based on roles and tasks. Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes allows users to add new data fields in Veeva CRM and capture additional information about healthcare professionals (HCPs) and their organizations. New capabilities also allow field reps to capture free text notes using artificial intelligence (AI).

"We're continually reimagining Veeva CRM to give customers a flexible solution that accommodates the way they work," said Arno Sosna, general manager of Veeva CRM, in a statement. "With tailored capabilities for business users built on Salesforce Lightning and the ability to add new HCP and HCO data fields using Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes, customers will have greater agility responding to the changing needs of their businesses."

Salesforce Lightning business apps for Veeva CRM will provide tailored capabilities built on the Salesforce Lightning platform. Veeva CRM will deliver customized information based on roles; users with multiple roles can switch between Lightning business apps to view the data they need for various tasks. Salesforce Lightning business apps for Veeva CRM is planned for availability in February.

Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes enables sales operations and field managers to temporarily add new attributes in Veeva CRM. Users can customize Veeva CRM and capture information, such as detailed targeting and customer segmentation. Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes is planned for availability in January.

Veeva CRM Approved Notes allows field reps to capture detailed notes of customer interactions leveraging AI. Veeva CRM automatically detects compliance risks, such as off-label messaging. Veeva CRM Approved Notes is now available for early adopters and is included in Veeva CRM.