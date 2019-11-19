SalesLoft Now Incorporates LinkedIn Sales Navigator Data Validation

SalesLoft, a sales engagement platform provider, is now offering automation rules to take action on the new LinkedIn Sales Navigator Data Validation capability announced last week. Joint customers will be able to better connect with their prospects and customers using the most up-to-date data.

By leveraging LinkedIn Sales Navigator Data Validation, customers of SalesLoft using Sales Navigator Enterprise Edition through Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics CRM will no longer have to manually search LinkedIn to validate that a contact hasn't changed jobs, as this information is now accessible within the SalesLoft UI.