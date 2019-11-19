SalesLoft Now Incorporates LinkedIn Sales Navigator Data Validation
SalesLoft, a sales engagement platform provider, is now offering automation rules to take action on the new LinkedIn Sales Navigator Data Validation capability announced last week. Joint customers will be able to better connect with their prospects and customers using the most up-to-date data.
By leveraging LinkedIn Sales Navigator Data Validation, customers of SalesLoft using Sales Navigator Enterprise Edition through Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics CRM will no longer have to manually search LinkedIn to validate that a contact hasn't changed jobs, as this information is now accessible within the SalesLoft UI.
"Customers leveraging LinkedIn Sales Navigator Data Validation are now able to use real-time insights to influence critical workflows when their prospects and customers change jobs," said Sydney Sloan, chief marketing officer at SalesLoft, in a statement. "Ultimately, this saves time spent reviewing customer data manually, and it will increase the quality of all opportunities as salespeople progress through the buying cycle."
