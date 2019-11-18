Apple and Salesforce Extend Mobile Capabilities

Ahead of its Dreamforce user conference in San Francisco this week, Salesforce.com today joined Apple in announcing a redesigned Salesforce Mobile App and new Trailhead GO learning app, delivering rich customer experiences with features exclusive to iOS and iPadOS. The two companies also announced the next-generation Salesforce Mobile SDK, empowering developers to build and deploy native apps for iPhone and iPad on the Salesforce Platform.

These latest announcements are a follow-up to the strategic partnership Apple and Salesforce announced at last year's Dreamforce event.

"Working together, Apple and Salesforce have helped hundreds of businesses and millions of developers transform the way they work," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of product marketing for apps, markets, and services, in a statement. "With brand new Salesforce Mobile apps exclusive to iOS and iPadOS and an enhanced SDK that supports the latest advancements in Swift, Apple together with Salesforce offers customers strong privacy, powerful multitasking, and the best user experience in business on iPhone and iPad." "With Salesforce Mobile, Salesforce and Apple are empowering sales, service, and marketing professionals on the go to deliver game-changing customer experiences, powered by [artificial intelligence],"said Bret Taylor, president and chief product officer at Salesforce, in a statement. "And with Trailhead GO, millions more can now skill up for free, anytime and anywhere, to learn in-demand skills and fill the jobs of today and tomorrow."

At Dreamforce 2019, Apple and Salesforce are delivering the following: