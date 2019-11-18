SightCall Launches SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot on Salesforce AppExchange
SightCall has launched SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.
SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot uses natural language understanding (NLU) to resolve customer issues through Salesforce's Einstein Vision and can escalate service requests to live visual support sessions when human assistance is required.
Available through mobile device or web application, the SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot can automate responses to routine customer support and technical questions. When human support is needed, the SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot uses Salesforce Omni-Channel to route the customer to a SightCall visual support session with a qualified support expert. The expert can see the issue that the customer is facing and use a suite of augmented reality (AR) guidance tools and artificial intelligence (AI) insights to resolve the customer's issue in real time.
"SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot is the latest innovation from SightCall that combines our powerful visual support platform with Salesforce Einstein Vision to create an omnichannel experience that automates service requests through AI and machine learning," stated Thomas Cottereau, CEO of SightCall, in a statement. "Some chatbots are built for replacing humans, but SightCall is built for empowering them. Our chatbot triages service requests to free up your agents from routine tasks. Once the chatbot recognizes that human intervention is needed, it routes the request to a qualified expert to conduct a live visual support session. We are excited to bring SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot to Salesforce AppExchange, where we can help more customers digitally transform their service organizations through video communication."
"We love seeing our partners build solutions like SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot on AppExchange, as we realize our ecosystem is a big part of what brings the Salesforce vision to life," said Taksina Eammano, vice president of product management for AI and automation at Salesforce, in a statement. "Giving customers the ability to tap into automated solutions such as this empowers them to resolve customer issues remotely."
