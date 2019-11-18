SightCall Launches SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot on Salesforce AppExchange

SightCall has launched SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot on Salesforce.com's AppExchange.

SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot uses natural language understanding (NLU) to resolve customer issues through Salesforce's Einstein Vision and can escalate service requests to live visual support sessions when human assistance is required.

Available through mobile device or web application, the SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot can automate responses to routine customer support and technical questions. When human support is needed, the SightCall Video Assistance Chatbot uses Salesforce Omni-Channel to route the customer to a SightCall visual support session with a qualified support expert. The expert can see the issue that the customer is facing and use a suite of augmented reality (AR) guidance tools and artificial intelligence (AI) insights to resolve the customer's issue in real time.