Salesforce.com Launches Salesforce CMS

Salesforce.com today launched a content management system (CMS) that allows companies to create digital content and then deliver it to any channel or device.

The new app supports other products in the Salesforce portfolio, including Salesforce Communities, Service Cloud, Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Commerce Cloud, and also lets users post content to third-party systems, mobile apps, and web and commerce sites.

The hybrid CMS offers drag-and-drop functionality, APIs and connectors to a wide array of third-party sites and platforms, and data personalization that allows users to create unique content based on what they know about customers from data contained within other Salesforce systems.

"You can choose a content type or create custom types and quickly draft the content in the app, no technical chops required," said Adi Kuruganti, Salesforce's general manager of Salesforce Community Cloud and senior vice president of products for B2B Commerce, in a blog post. "If you want to add content to an experience built with Salesforce, your users can choose from two of our 'what-you-see-is-what-you-get' (WYSIWYG) tools: Experience Builder and Commerce Page Designer. They can build an experience declaratively, and drag content components right onto the website, portal, forum, or commerce storefront. "Plus, Salesforce CMS lets you turn your data into content. Imagine having the ability to take a CRM record and translate the rows and columns into rich, visual content, like a banner, tile menu, or engaging promotional [call-to-action]," Kuruganti continued.

Other features of Salesforce CMS include multilanguage and translation support and permissions that let users collaborate while maintaining brand standards. Content creators can also develop content collections, which Kuruganti describes as "playlists of content that can be added to different experiences."

Anna Rosenman, Salesforce's vice president of product marketing for Community Cloud and B2B Commerce, said in a statement that Salesforce created the new CMS in response customer demand.

"In today's world, companies are working to create, deliver, and personalize content to their customers at every touchpoint. But, the problem lies with traditional content management systems. Legacy CMS are designed for a single touchpoint, not an ever-evolving, omnichannel, customer journey," Kuruganti explained.

This isn't Salesforce's first foray into the content management space. Its most recent iteration was called Salesforce Sites.

Salesforce CMS has been in pilot for the past few months and is now generally available with 500 sites live.