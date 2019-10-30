Lytics Integrates with Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Lytics has integrated its customer journey orchestration platform with Salesforce.com's Marketing Cloud

Integrating the Lytics’ customer data platform with Salesforce Marketing Cloud will allow marketers to import existing campaigns to build experiences within the Orchestrate Journey canvas and to leverage insights from Lytics to deliver more targeted campaigns. Those experiences can then be sent to Marketing Cloud for delivery. Audience segments can be exported from Lytics into Marketing Cloud. Customers' events (e.g., opened email, a new purchase) captured in the Lytics platform can instantly trigger experiences in Marketing Cloud, and marketers can switch between Lytics and Marketing Cloud within the same customer journey.

"The best customer journeys are an open road," said James McDermott, CEO of Lytics, in a statement, "and for us, that means giving marketers the freedom to choose multiple paths by integrating with their existing marketing technology stack. Our customers love how simple it is to build, view the actionable insights, and manage campaigns in our Journey Canvas. It's about helping marketers deliver the best customer experience using a best-of-breed approach."

Lytics' campaign orchestration capabilities now extend into Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Facebook, SendGrid, and many other marketing technology platforms.