Playvox Launches Agent Optimization Suite

Playvox, a provider of software to improve contact center agent performance and engagement, has launched the agent optimization suite with software for quality assurance, performance management, learning, coaching, agent recognition, and agent motivation.

"Today's quality assurance and performance management tools only address a fraction of the customer service agent optimization equation," said Oscar Giraldo, founder and CEO of Playvox, in a statement. "Our clients tell us they need a complete solution that ensures the highest service levels through agent evaluation, agent improvement, and agent inspiration. We are the only vendor to offer all three fully integrated on a single platform."

The Playvox agent optimization suite is designed to empower the entire customer service team, including agents, QA analysts, team leaders, and managers. Agents can collaborate and learn from one another through peer motivation and support communities. Real-time key performance indicators provide transparency and motivate agents to improve performance continuously throughout the day. QA analysts can detect, recognize, and reward high performers, uncover root causes of poor performance, send personalized training to agents, and track their progress. Team leaders can automate the preparation and distribution of performance reports. Managers can uncover campaign and workflow issues, make immediate improvements, and create personalized and repeatable workflow automation for different agent cohorts.

The Playvox agent optimization solutions are available in the following three editions:

Starter: An entry-level solution consisting of quality assurance software;

Professional: A more advanced solution consisting of quality assurance and coaching software; and

Suite: A full agent optimization suite consisting of quality assurance, coaching, performance management, learning, and recognition and motivation software.

Playvox integrates with many customer service, CRM, and contact center platforms, including Zendesk, Salesforce.com, Talkdesk, Freshdesk, RingCentral, LiveChat, Five9, and Intercom.