Upland Software Acquires Altify

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, has acquired Altify, provider of a customer revenue optimization (CRO) cloud solution for sales, for $84 million.

Altify will become a core platform of Upland’s Sales Optimization solution suite, combining opportunity and account management, sales process automation, customer reference management, and and sales proposal automation, all supported by a content operations platform.

"Built natively on Salesforce, Altify empowers revenue teams to build customer contacts, qualify deals, identify new and up-sell opportunities, and improve overall sales execution with guided selling," said Jack McDonald, founder, chairman, and CEO of Upland Software, in a statement.

With Altify, Upland can now offer customer revenue optimization, along with its Qvidian RFP and sales proposal automation solution, RO Innovation customer reference management solution, and Kapost B2B content operations platform.