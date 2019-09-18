InsideSales.com Launches Revenue Acceleration Cloud
InsideSales.com has released the Revenue Acceleration Cloud, featuring the Real Intelligence platform, core services, and a set of solutions designed to accelerate customer revenue.
Real Intelligence combines artificial intelligence algorithms and CRM data from Salesforce.com, Microsoft, SAP, and Infor customers, using collective human experience data to help revenue teams build closeable pipeline and retain and expand business. It captures proprietary collective human experience data in real-time between buyers and sellers, leveraging a set of more than 6 trillion data points across 10 billion interactions.
"With the Revenue Acceleration Cloud, we are delivering upon our powerful vision to provide enterprise revenue teams with the data, insights, and solutions necessary to drive real results," said Chris Harrington, CEO of InsideSales, in a statement. "We're pioneering the future of growth with relentless innovation that global brands are increasingly adopting to accelerate revenue."
Microsoft partnered with InsideSales.com to bring the Revenue Acceleration Cloud to its Dynamics customers.
"Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more, and this is equally true of the partners we choose. We succeed when they and their customers succeed. This is why our partnership with InsideSales is so important," said Microsoft's U.S. vice president of small, medium, and corporate relations, Tyler Bryson, in a statement. "When you add Microsoft 365 Dynamics plus InsideSales together, you create incredible value for sales teams, helping them accelerate revenue generation opportunities. And because the solution runs in Azure it naturally connects seamlessly to Office 365 and LinkedIn, we're really excited about where this partnership will go."
"The InsideSales solution has enabled our reps to connect with decision makers far more effectively," said Mark Brodahl, vice president of North American sales and sales operations at Groupon, in a statement. "In rolling out this solution we have achieved high levels of adoption, as our reps have confirmed it actually solves problems."