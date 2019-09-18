InsideSales.com Launches Revenue Acceleration Cloud

InsideSales.com has released the Revenue Acceleration Cloud, featuring the Real Intelligence platform, core services, and a set of solutions designed to accelerate customer revenue.

Real Intelligence combines artificial intelligence algorithms and CRM data from Salesforce.com, Microsoft, SAP, and Infor customers, using collective human experience data to help revenue teams build closeable pipeline and retain and expand business. It captures proprietary collective human experience data in real-time between buyers and sellers, leveraging a set of more than 6 trillion data points across 10 billion interactions.

"With the Revenue Acceleration Cloud, we are delivering upon our powerful vision to provide enterprise revenue teams with the data, insights, and solutions necessary to drive real results," said Chris Harrington, CEO of InsideSales, in a statement. "We're pioneering the future of growth with relentless innovation that global brands are increasingly adopting to accelerate revenue."

Microsoft partnered with InsideSales.com to bring the Revenue Acceleration Cloud to its Dynamics customers.