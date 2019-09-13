ProTexting Integrates with Amazon to Encourage Customer Reviews

ProTexting, a provider of SMS marketing services for businesses, now offers Amazon integration, which allows e-commerce sellers to connect with customers via text messaging.

With ProTexting's Amazon integration, companies can request that customers text a keyword (which is either included on a sticker sent with the product or given via email in the order confirmation). When the customer texts the keyword, he receives an auto-reply message with a link to rate the product/seller.

Previously, clients had to manually check for messages from customers. The new integration allows for this process to be automated.

Amazon integration also allows ProTexting clients to set up messaging campaigns by automatically verifying valid order ID via SMS. Once order validity is confirmed, sellers can ask for reviews or feedback.