RollWorks Adds Account Scoring

RollWorks, a division of AdRoll Group, has added an account scoring feature to its Identification Solution to help account-based sales and marketing teams score and prioritize target account lists. The new functionality uses predictive machine learning that ranks accounts within target lists based on firmographic and technographic fit characteristics.

The account scoring feature taps into data insights from more than 18 million accounts and more than 320 million contacts. The feature helps customers focus and prioritize sales and marketing outreach to targets that have a higher propensity to buy based on existing closed-won customers.

"Organizing around a strong target account list is an essential component of an account-based approach, whether you're just getting started or have already developed a market-leading ABM program," said Robin Bordoli, president of RollWorks, in a statement. "However, too often, selecting and prioritizing the right target accounts is a game of guesswork. That's why bringing account scoring powered by high-quality data and machine learning to our platform was a must. This new feature not only empowers our customers with a more precise and objective solution for account prioritization, but also improves overall collaboration between marketing and sales teams."

Features of the update to the Identification Solution include the following:

Account Suggestions, to surface new high-fit accounts from the RollWorks B2B database, enabling users to target accounts they're not currently tracking in their Salesforce CRM;

Salesforce Syncing, creating dynamic target account lists that can be updated daily and updating ongoing engagement campaigns to target those lists; and

Account Groups, allowing users to segment their target account lists into account groups based on firmographic attributes and account scores, which can then be used to target specific audiences with digital ads using the RollWorks Engagement Solution