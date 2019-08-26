LiveRamp Adds Links to the Identity Chain: The 2019 CRM Rising Star Awards

LiveRamp is not a new company by any stretch of the imagination. The vendor, based in San Francisco and formerly known as Acxiom, has been providing cloud-based identity resolution solutions for decades. It has been particularly busy over the past 12 months, though.

The company has expanded its flagship IdentityLink platform to include connected TV (CTV), with an eye on simplifying campaign planning, targeting, and measurement while allowing data providers to monetize audiences across CTV.

The company launched LiveRamp B2B in March, extending the IdentityLink platform to B2B marketers. The new platform allows users to activate their first-party data, access third-party audiences globally, and measure marketing initiatives.

In May, LiveRamp launched Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) for digital marketing, enabling users to leverage their data and manage customer journeys with a neutral, privacy-conscious identifier across all inventory, including display, mobile, cookieless, and CTV. It also gives consumers control over how their data is used and a single opt-out for destinations leveraging IdentityLink.

IdentityLink was also enhanced with the addition of LiveRamp’s AbiliTec for offline identity resolution, allowing companies that are building in-demand products that connect different datasets, like customer data platforms and enterprise data warehouses, to offload identity resolution.

AbiliTec can resolve disparate personally identifiable information (PII)—name, address, email, and phone number—to a single person using machine learning and a patented process.

LiveRamp has also made big acquisitions, acquiring Faktor in April to streamline consent management across the open web, and media measurement vendor Data Plus Math in June, bringing together LiveRamp’s people-based identity graph with cross-screen data and key sell-side relationships.

Additionally, LiveRamp partnered with Adobe’s Marketo, allowing users to access IdentityLink from within Marketo, connect their first-party customer data to the broader digital advertising ecosystem, and create more precise and secure target lists.

LiveRamp also partnered with HG Data on the development of HG Data Audience segments for digital advertisers using Facebook, Adobe Marketing Cloud, Twitter, Salesforce DMP, and dozens of other marketing platforms. LiveRamp allows HG Data Audience segments to be used across digital advertising, data management, and demand-side platforms.

The availability of HG Data Audience segments via the LiveRamp IdentityLink Data Store also allows advertisers to hyper-target customers or entire market categories based on technographics and other attributes. Advertisers can create custom account-based segments of the companies and decision makers they most want to reach.