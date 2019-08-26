The Best Business Intelligence Software and Solutions: The 2019 CRM Market Leader Awards

THE MARKET

The global market for business intelligence and analytics software, defined as technology to help companies acquire, convert, analyze, and report on data, is expected to reach $55.5 billion by 2026, up from $22.8 billion in 2017, growing at a compound annual rate of 10.4 percent, according to a report from Stratistics Market Research Consulting. The report cites increasing data volume, growing popularity of the cloud delivery model, and growing adoption of data analytics as key factors driving the growth.

It also notes that small and midsize businesses hold “considerable market share,” using less customized solutions to manage smaller amounts of data than their larger counterparts.

Vendors, it concludes, have done a good job of overcoming deployment, performance, optimization, and implementation challenges, but still struggle with a lack of awareness about the benefits of the software and a lack of skilled employees to use it.

THE LEADERS

Last year’s winner, Domo, was brought down in the area of cost. Last year, it earned a 4.0 in that area, but this year had a 3.3. Nevertheless, its scores in the other areas were all higher than last time around: it posted 4.0 in both depth of functionality and company direction as well as a category-high 5.0 in customer satisfaction. Last year, it earned a 3.5 in both depth of functionality and company direction and a 4.5 in customer satisfaction. According to Daniel Elman, research analyst at Nucleus Research, the company is “making great progress in the market, moving upmarket to the enterprise level” and offers an “end-to-end platform for all analytics/data management processes.”

Despite continuing to struggle in the area of cost, Oracle maintains its position on the leaderboard. It posted a category-low 2.3 in cost, on par with last year’s 2.5. Its other scores were similar to last year’s as well. This time around, it earned a 4.0 in depth of functionality, a 3.8 in company direction, and a 3.3 in customer satisfaction. Last year, it had a 4.3 in depth of functionality and a 3.0 in both company direction and customer satisfaction. According to Elman, the company offers “strong functionality without major gaps” but is “expensive and complex to implement/manage.”

Salesforce.com makes the leaderboard once again. This year, it posted a category-high 4.3 in company direction and a 3.8 in depth of functionality, customer satisfaction, and cost. Last year, it earned a 3.5 in depth of functionality, a 4.0 in company direction, a 3.8 in customer satisfaction, and a 3.5 in cost. According to Elman, the company is “strong in data visualization but lacking some capabilities needed for being a full end-to-end BI solution.”

Last year’s One to Watch, SAS makes the leaderboard this year. The company posted a category-leading 4.8 in depth of functionality, a 3.8 in customer satisfaction, and a 3.5 in cost. However, it was brought down by an industry-low 2.5 in company direction. Last year, it had a 4.5 in depth of functionality, a 3.5 in customer satisfaction, and a 2.0 in both company direction and cost. Elman says that it is “functionally complete but takes more math/stat knowledge to use.”

THE WINNER

Tableau Software has rocketed to the top to claim the winner’s spot this year, largely off the strength of a category-high 4.8 in customer satisfaction. The company, which was acquired by Salesforce.com in June for $15.7 billion, also earned a 4.0 in both depth of functionality and cost and a 3.5 in company direction. According to Elman, the company is the “market leader for data visualization.”

ONE TO WATCH

Microsoft falls just short of the leaderboard. The company earned a 4.0 in customer satisfaction and a 3.5 in depth of functionality, customer satisfaction, and cost. Last year, it had a 3.3 in depth of functionality, a 3.0 in both company direction and customer satisfaction, and a 4.0 in cost. Elman notes that the company is “making incredible headway in the BI space.”