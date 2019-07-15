Attivio and GlideFast Partner with ServiceNow

Attivio ;has formed a partnership with GlideFast Consulting to bring Attivio's artificial intelligence-powered answers and recommendations directly into ServiceNow workflows.

"Our partnership with Attivio means we can offer our customers advanced capabilities to improve their ServiceNow investments so they can achieve operational efficiency with more ease," said Michael Lombardo, president of GlideFast Consulting, in a statement.

Attivio's Elevate suite of apps delivers information from both within ServiceNow and across the enterprise, leveraging the wealth of knowledge stored in everyday business applications like SharePoint, Box, Google Drive, Salesforce, Workday, and more. Elevate deploys AI technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, and text analytics into workflows within ServiceNow so customers can increase call deflection and decrease mean time to resolution.