Translations.com Integrates with Salesforce

Translations.com, a provider of language and technology solutions, has integrated its GlobalLink Connect multilingual content translation and management system with Salesforce.com's Marketing, Service, Commerce, and Knowledge Clouds.

Since 2011, GlobalLink Connect for Salesforce has provided Salesforce users withan end-to-end solution for launching and maintaining multilingual content, all without leaving the Salesforce platform.

Key features of GlobalLink Connect for Salesforce include the following:

Translation workflow automation;

Site and content change detection;

Searchable intuitive dashboard;

Vanity link in-language optimization;

Artificial intelligence-powered localization;

Content fragments support; and

Support for non-standard Salesforce site structures.