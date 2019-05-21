Freshworks Acquires Natero

Freshworks, a provider of customer engagement software, has acquired Natero, a customer success management software company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal comes on the heels of a year of huge growth for Freshworks, which just hit a valuation of more than $1 billion.

Natero's technology, which combines predictive analytics, customer intelligence, and workflow management, will be rolled into the Freshworks 360 suite, giving businesses a holistic view of their customers by combining sales, marketing, and support data.

The acquisition gives Freshworks a cloud platform that unifies marketing, sales, support and, now, customer success. With Natero's artificial intelligence-powered technology, the Freshworks platform now helps companies predict and prevent customer churn, increase account expansion, and manage more customers with fewer resources.