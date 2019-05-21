Freshworks Acquires Natero
Freshworks, a provider of customer engagement software, has acquired Natero, a customer success management software company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The deal comes on the heels of a year of huge growth for Freshworks, which just hit a valuation of more than $1 billion.
Natero's technology, which combines predictive analytics, customer intelligence, and workflow management, will be rolled into the Freshworks 360 suite, giving businesses a holistic view of their customers by combining sales, marketing, and support data.
The acquisition gives Freshworks a cloud platform that unifies marketing, sales, support and, now, customer success. With Natero's artificial intelligence-powered technology, the Freshworks platform now helps companies predict and prevent customer churn, increase account expansion, and manage more customers with fewer resources.
"Customer engagement should not stop with just marketing, sales, and support. Today, every business needs to invest in proactively managing customers. The addition of the Natero Customer Success Suite enables businesses to understand their customers better, offer personalized and differentiated service, and turn them into passionate advocates and customers for life," said Girish Mathrubootham, Freshworks' founder and CEO, in a statement. "The acquisition extends our customer-for-life vision to all teams, including account and customer success managers who require up-to-date customer usage and health data to proactively engage those accounts at risk of churn or ready to buy more."
"We share Freshworks' passion and commitment to providing an unrivaled customer experience," said Craig Soules, Natero's founder and CEO, in a statement. "We are excited to join the growing Freshworks global team as we help businesses acquire and keep customers for life."