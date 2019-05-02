Validity Acquires Return Path

Validity, a provider of customer data quality solutions, will acquire Return Path, a provider of email deliverability solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Return Path offers a suite of cloud-based products to ensure email campaign optimization and message deliverability. The Return Path platform brings together data from the email ecosystem, covering 3.5 billion inboxes—approximately 70 percent of the world's inboxes.

"Validity continues to welcome great leading global brands, such as Return Path, to the Validity family. For over 20 years, the incredible team at Return Path has pioneered innovative ways to solve key issues related to data quality and created the industry's dominant email deliverability platform. We're thrilled to welcome the Return Path team, customers and solutions into the Validity family," said Mark Briggs, CEO of Validity, in a statement. "There is a critical need in the market for higher-fidelity interaction with customers, particularly via digital marketing campaigns. The Validity platform, anchored with our Trust Assessments and now powered by our BriteVerify technology, Return Path deliverability, and global leading CRM data solutions, is exceptionally well-positioned to help digital marketers achieve email excellence and help all businesses grow faster by trusting their data." "At Return Path, we've prided ourselves on being the trusted independent, third party that helps digital marketers across the globe ensure that their email and digital marketing campaigns perform at optimal levels," said Matt Blumberg, CEO of Return Path, in a statement. "It was so refreshing to find such a similar vision within the Validity family, and I'm just so happy to be able to bring the Return Path offering into this much broader suite of products so that all of our joint customers can benefit from these expanded services."

Validity was formed in early 2018 through a partnership with Silversmith Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. The company has since acquired CRMfusion, a provider of CRM data quality tools, and BriteVerify, an email verification service provider.