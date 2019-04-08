Upland Software Releases Enhanced RightAnswers Knowledge Management Solution

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced a major release of RightAnswers, its KCS v6-verified knowledge management (KM) solution. This release features an improved user experience, integrates machine learning into content translations, and features artificial intelligence-enabled support improvements through enhanced chatbot and virtual assistant capabilities.

"The new RightAnswers features are exactly what Upland customers have been asking for to boost their knowledge management practices," said Mounir Hilal, chief customer officer and executive vice president of project and IT management solutions at Upland Software, in a statement. "Our customers will benefit by improving the way people collaborate, innovate, and build knowledge to drive improved customer experiences and address business challenges.

Key benefits of this release include the following: