Upland Software Releases Enhanced RightAnswers Knowledge Management Solution
Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced a major release of RightAnswers, its KCS v6-verified knowledge management (KM) solution. This release features an improved user experience, integrates machine learning into content translations, and features artificial intelligence-enabled support improvements through enhanced chatbot and virtual assistant capabilities.
"The new RightAnswers features are exactly what Upland customers have been asking for to boost their knowledge management practices," said Mounir Hilal, chief customer officer and executive vice president of project and IT management solutions at Upland Software, in a statement. "Our customers will benefit by improving the way people collaborate, innovate, and build knowledge to drive improved customer experiences and address business challenges.
Key benefits of this release include the following:
- Improved productivity and agent workflow through an upgraded Solution Manager portal;
- Enhanced content accuracy and translation fluency via integration of the Google Machine Learning Translation API;
- Greater visibility into metrics across the knowledgebase and organization through an improved configuration of Upland Analytics;
- Advanced AI-enabled customer support capabilities by enabling third-party chatbot and virtual assistant initiatives powered by RightAnswers knowledge;
- Upgraded administrator enablement through expanded user and group management controls;
- Enriched user experiences through an embedded portal application layout, an enhanced self-registration, redesigned admin UI/UX, and functionality for announcements and FAQs; and
- Advancements to the Salesforce.com, ServiceNow, NetSuite, and Cherwell re-certifications and integrations.