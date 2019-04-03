Validity Launches Validity Trust Assessments for Data Quality

Validity, a provider of customer data quality solutions, today unveiled Validity Trust Assessments for evaluating and managing customer data.

Validity Trust Assessments is on-demand software that produces real-time reports that show a Data Trust Score, high-level metrics, comparative industry benchmarks, and a detailed remediation plan for improvement. Businesses can use Validity Trust Assessments to address customer data quality issues, understand the economic impact on their business, and have more trust in their Salesforce data.

"Customer data is at the heart of just about every business decision," said Mark Briggs, CEO of Validity, in a statement. "But business leaders often wonder if they're making sound decisions because of known issues with underlying data quality. We built Validity Trust Assessments to reveal the state of your customer data and to quickly identify the specific steps you can take to improve and ultimately trust your customer data."

With Validity Trust Assessments, businesses can now see a complete picture of their customer data quality. The solution produces real-time reports that include the following: