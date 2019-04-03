Validity Launches Validity Trust Assessments for Data Quality
Validity, a provider of customer data quality solutions, today unveiled Validity Trust Assessments for evaluating and managing customer data.
Validity Trust Assessments is on-demand software that produces real-time reports that show a Data Trust Score, high-level metrics, comparative industry benchmarks, and a detailed remediation plan for improvement. Businesses can use Validity Trust Assessments to address customer data quality issues, understand the economic impact on their business, and have more trust in their Salesforce data.
"Customer data is at the heart of just about every business decision," said Mark Briggs, CEO of Validity, in a statement. "But business leaders often wonder if they're making sound decisions because of known issues with underlying data quality. We built Validity Trust Assessments to reveal the state of your customer data and to quickly identify the specific steps you can take to improve and ultimately trust your customer data."
With Validity Trust Assessments, businesses can now see a complete picture of their customer data quality. The solution produces real-time reports that include the following:
- Data Trust Score, a key measure of overall data quality based on a complete analysis of duplicate, malformed, missing, and invalid data records;
- Industry Benchmarks, an evaluation of data quality in relation to businesses of similar size, industry, and revenue;
- Business Function Impact, an aggregate analysis of customer data issues that affect campaign effectiveness, pipeline management, customer retention, and strategic business decisions; and
- Remediation Playbook, a comprehensive, customized plan for addressing problem areas discovered in the data quality assessments. A step-by-step approach shows where to focus cleanup efforts, how much time is needed for each task, and which tools to use to restore quality.
Related Articles
Validity Expands Data Integrity Platform to Microsoft Dynamics 365
28 Nov 2018
Validity's integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 enables Dynamics customers to better manage data clean-up.