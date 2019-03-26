ContentStack Integrates Its CMS with AI Platforms

Contentstack, a provider of content management platforms, has introduced pre-built integrations for some of the world's leading artificial intelligence platforms into its Content Experience Platform. Using Contentstack's widgets, artificial intelligence is embedded directly in the content management system and available throughout users' workflows.

Contentstack's pre-built widgets connect to IBM's Watson, Google AI, Salesforce.com's Einstein, Amazon's Lex and Rekognition, and MonkeyLearn's text analysis. The insights provided by the artificial intelligence are embedded directly into the Contentstack Editor Experience.

With Contentstack's new AI widgets, users can select the type of AI function to perform on the data directly from within Contentstack. For example, marketers can improve search engine optimization for web pages and reduce time spent managing metadata. AI can make proactive recommendations, such as the optimal blog title or best metadata tags.