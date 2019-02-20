Amobee Announces Nielsen Data Integration

Amobee, a provider of a digital advertising platform, today announced an agreement with Nielsen that will integrate the latter’s television viewing and online media consumption data into the former’s platform, powering a convergence of TV and online media for brands and agencies.

“Given Nielsen’s position as the currency for television and Amobee’s unique integration with the panel, it allows us to combine TV viewership with digital consumption so we’re able to provide a clear view for brands and agencies to understand their desired customer base across all channels and devices. Through these insights, a brand can plan and allocate their media budget against strategic audiences holistically versus planning that has traditionally been done in silos,” elaborates Aleck Schleider, senior vice president of client and data strategy at Amobee. “With consumers moving seamlessly from screen to screen, this integration provides brands a better understanding of how consumers view content in today’s world. Consumers don’t view their video consumption as being fragmented, and therefore advertisers shouldn’t either.”

By bringing the Nielsen data into Amobee’s platform, the integration allows for the creation and activation of “strategic audiences” across linear and connected TV, digital video, and other programmatic media. More specifically, it allows advertisers to plan, buy, and measure the same audience across TV and online media; plan and buy TV campaigns based on digital data insights applied to TV audiences; and understand how each channel contributes to the reach and results of cross-screen campaigns.

“Our clients now have a clear view of the combination of TV and digital consumption, providing greater efficiencies in their media planning and capabilities and allowing for a greater overall return on their media spend. They have a better understanding of strategic audiences and how they consume media across all devices and channels to realize the effectiveness of TV and digital working together,” Schleider says.