Salesforce.com Announces New Datorama Connectors

Building on its August 2018 acquisition of Datorama, Salesforce.com today announced three new Datorama Marketing Cloud connectors. The connectors—for Social Studio, Email Studio, and Mobile Studio—are aimed at helping marketers better understand how their various kinds of campaigns are performing.

The connectors allow marketers to import data from Marketing Cloud with a click of a button. With the Social Studio connector, they can view how social media conversations captured in Social Studio are impacting overall marketing performance. The Email Studio connector aims to shed light on the performance of email marketing campaigns, and the Mobile Studio connector aims to do the same for mobile campaigns.

“With this announcement, we are continuing to show innovation and momentum following the acquisition in August. We know that marketing analytics is a challenge for marketers—these new capabilities will help them better understand their marketing investments,” says Jay Wilder, head of product marketing at Datorama. “With the new Datorama Marketing Cloud connectors, we are taking steps to integrate deeper into the Salesforce platform. The connectors enable marketers to capture granular data only available with Datorama being part of Salesforce. Additionally, they offer seamless setup, deeper reporting, and access to cross-platform insights when combined with other data.”

Salesforce also announced today a new Datorama developer portal and new Datorama activation capabilities. The developer portal provides developers with a suite of tools in a single portal to build upon and customize data integrations and tasks for marketing teams. They can leverage a number of APIs and features to extend the power of Datorama, including a query API to share Datorama data with other marketing platforms and custom visualization capabilities that allow developers to use a range of coding languages to create custom visualizations or widgets for marketers within Datorama.

As for the Datorama activation capabilities, marketers can take action or notify stakeholders of important events based on insights surfaced within Datorama. More specifically, marketers can designate actions with if/then logic and trigger alerts based on data, goals, or KPIs.