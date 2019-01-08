HubSpot Integrates with ZOOM

HubSpot has released an integration with Zoom Video Communications that aims to help users incorporate video into their marketing, sales, and service activities.

Through the integration, customers can now automatically use Zoom to host meetings scheduled from HubSpot and deliver Zoom Video Webinars inside of the HubSpot platform with a new Zoom workflow action.

Zoom is the seventh HubSpot-built integration launched over the past year, joining Slack, Shopify, Stripe, YouTube, Workplace by Facebook, and Vidyard.

"We grew the HubSpot platform significantly in 2018, and we're excited to be kicking off 2019 with another great integration to help empower our customers," said Kipp Bodnar, chief marketing officer at HubSpot, in a statement. "As a global company that supports and encourages remote work, we know how important it is to have an easy-to-use solution to host video meetings. They're essential to fostering an inclusive culture, no matter where you're located. Zoom powers the majority of internal and external HubSpot meetings, so we know how powerful that is. We're excited to add this integration to our platform to help our customers see those same benefits."

With the native Zoom integration, HubSpot customers can do the following:

Connect Zoom to the HubSpot meetings tool to automatically host meetings with Zoom. Once connected, Zoom video meetings become the default configuration for a given meetings link. The connection also allows users to schedule Zoom-hosted meetings from the CRM in one click.

Host and promote Zoom webinars from HubSpot. Customers can now build HubSpot landing pages and forms for scheduled webinars and have the form-fill trigger new workflow actions that add contacts to Zoom webinar lists as registered participants. When registering contacts, Zoom automatically sets webinar ID properties thatcan be used in emails to provide dial-in information.