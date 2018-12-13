Folloze Releases Content Sites

Folloze, providers of an account-based marketing (ABM) platform, has released Content Sites, merges capabilities from content marketing, sales engagement, and digital marketing, into a single customer engagement solution for marketing and sales to jointly deliver engagement strategies with personalized customer experiences.

Folloze also extended its sales development solution with an integration with SalesLoft. This extension adds to the previously announced integrations with Oracle Marketing Cloud, Marketo, and the Salesforce.com Sales Cloud.

"We live in a transformative time for business-to-business relationships, one that we describe as the era of customer engagement," said David Brutman, chief product officer and co-founder of Folloze, in a statement. "Our latest release is the first to combine features typically offered by disjointed point solutions across content and digital marketing and sales engagement. The new powerful combination enables the deployment of a singular taxonomy and content strategy across sales cycles and digital touchpoints to deliver a top-notch targeted customer experience. We are very excited about the business impact this will have on customer relationship building, pipeline creation, and closed-won business for our customers."

The product release includes the following capabilities: