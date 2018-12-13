SightCall Releases SightCall Visual Support for Salesforce Lightning

SightCall, providers of an augmented reality video assistance platform, has released SightCall Visual Support for the Salesforce Lightning Platform on Salesforce.com's AppExchange. SightCall now supports Lightning Console users in initiating feature-rich video calls directly from customer cases.

Integrated directly into Lightning, SightCall lets companies provide remote visual assistance with a two-touch video activation. Once a call is initiated, a support agent can see the issue customes or technicians are facing and guide them toward resolution with live annotation tools and AR features. HD photos taken during the video call will be saved directly to the activity screen for fast access. Video and photos will also be saved directly to the user's Lightning case file.

Other key features include the following:

Live Video Support: See what customers or technicians see when escalating voice, chat, or social communication into an AR-powered live video experience. Salesforce Lightning automatically connects and syncs the details of the video call to the case that is open.

Augmented Reality-Powered Assistance: Guide customers or technicians remotely, using a feature set that includes AR guidance, annotations and free-drawing, remote flashlight, remote zoom, and HD photos.

Secure Data Collection through the video call with features including geo location, timestamp, and optical character recognition for VINs and product serial numbers.