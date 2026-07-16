5 Reasons AI Is Underperforming in CX, and How to Fix It

From the moment AI burst onto the scene, customer experience leaders have been sold a compelling vision of what it could do for the industry. In summation, AI would lead to smarter systems that would produce faster resolutions, happier customers and leaner operations—but for many CX organizations, the reality has been far more complicated than the CX utopia that was promised.

Despite widespread adoption, AI at face value continues to yield underwhelming results. Organizations launch chatbots that frustrate customers, deploy copilots that create more work for human agents and roll out automation programs that stall after promising pilot phases. Even as AI investments accelerate, many CX leaders still struggle to connect those investments to meaningful ROI.

While the problem is often framed as a technology issue—a limitation of models, tools or algorithms—that diagnosis falls short of the complete picture. Most AI failures in CX are not technical but operational, stemming from poor workflows and governance structures.

Here are the five most common and costly forces sabotaging AI in customer experience today—and how to fix them.

1. Optimizing for Containment Instead of Resolution

One of the biggest misconceptions in CX automation is the assumption that keeping customers inside automated channels translates to success. In the past, contact centers have measured performance through containment rates, specifically how often a bot minimizes escalation to a human agent. While this might appear efficient on paper, it often masks deeper problems underneath.

The bottom line is that customers don’t care whether a chatbot handled their issue autonomously—they care whether their problem was solved. Too often, AI systems are designed to answer questions rather than complete tasks. For example, a customer seeking help with a billing issue or delivery problem may receive an explanation but no path toward resolution. The result is an all-too-familiar pattern: repeat contacts, transfer loops, escalations with missing context and declining satisfaction.

To fix this, organizations need to redesign AI around outcomes rather than deflection. This means shifting their mindset from “How many contacts did automation absorb?” to “How many problems were fully resolved?” It requires building workflows with mandatory validation steps, next-step logic and clear pathways to completion. Resolution, not containment, should be the defining metric of AI success.

2. Over-Automating

Another hidden force undermining AI performance is the assumption that more automation leads to more efficiency. In reality, highly automated systems are more fragile without proper governance.

Many AI experiences work well under ideal, controlled conditions but collapse when complexity is introduced. Seasonal spikes, hallucinations in edge cases and escalation surges can quickly expose weaknesses in the system—leading to broken workflows while human agents are left doing damage control.

This happens because organizations frequently design automation for efficiency without accounting for uncertainty. There are no exception maps, no fallback logic and no structured plans in place when confidence drops or input becomes ambiguous. Ironically, the pursuit of seamless automation for efficiency often creates brittle ecosystems that fail precisely when customers need support the most.

Organizations must engineer automation to fail safely rather than pretend failure won’t happen. That means designing escalation pathways before they’re needed, establishing confidence thresholds that trigger human intervention and stress-testing systems under real-world conditions.

The strongest AI systems aren’t the ones that never fail—they’re the ones built to recover gracefully when failures inevitably occur.

3. Getting Stuck in Pilot Purgatory

AI pilots are everywhere in today’s ecosystem, but success stories at scale are harder to find. Many organizations launch pilots optimistically only to watch them stall before broader deployment.

This trend has created what many CX leaders refer to as “pilot purgatory”—a cycle of seemingly endless experimentation without sustained impact. The underlying problem isn’t ambition; it’s readiness.

AI pilots succeed when they operate in controlled environments. Scaling introduces numerous operational complexities, ranging from fragmented data systems to competing departmental priorities. When AI is treated as a stand-alone project rather than an always-on enterprise capability, failure points begin to emerge. For example, when models are launched without retraining schedules, data pipelines become fragmented. Additionally, when vendors shoulder too much operational responsibility, organizations become dependent rather than enabled.

Moving beyond pilot purgatory requires treating AI the same way organizations manage other mission-critical systems. The most successful organizations establish governance structures, recurring quality assurance cycles and clear cross-functional ownership. They define processes for retraining, version control and performance monitoring to get AI pilots out of the lab and into workflows where they can be utilized effectively.

4. Not Having Human Oversight Where It Matters Most

Too often, AI is deployed without a structured oversight layer—particularly the checkpoints, escalation logic, quality reviews, and human judgment required to keep AI output accurate and aligned with real customer scenarios. The consequences are significant: incorrect escalations, inconsistent tone, poor handoffs between AI and agents, burnout among frontline employees forced to correct flawed outputs, and growing distrust in automation itself.

It’s widely accepted at this point that human involvement is imperative, but it must be designed, not improvised. Organizations need structured review systems, escalation rules and mechanisms for frontline feedback to improve model performance. Agents should not simply inherit failed interactions; they should become active contributors to training and optimization.

Rather than viewing human oversight as a safety net, organizations should treat it as an operational layer that strengthens automation over time. The future of AI in CX isn’t human versus machine. It’s human-guided autonomy.

5. Failure to Prevent Data Drift, Rot, and Decay

One of the most overlooked forces sabotaging AI performance in CX is arguably the most predictable: change.

The fundamentals of CX are in constant flux. Customer language is constantly evolving, policies are always shifting, and expectations seem to be perpetually rising. However, many organizations deploy AI as though it will remain effective indefinitely.

This leads to slow but measurable degradation. Resolution rates and intent classifications decline as customer expectations rise, leading customers and employees to describe AI tools as performing worse than before. Deterioration happens quietly, making it easy for organizations to miss it until performance problems become impossible to ignore.

AI can’t be treated like a static technology deployment—it must operate as a living system. Successful organizations routinely validate performance, refresh data, monitor behavioral shifts and create structured processes for improvement, because in CX, standing still is the same as falling behind.

What This Means for CX Leaders

CX leaders don’t have an AI problem; they have an operating model problem.

The organizations seeing measurable value from AI are not necessarily deploying the most advanced tools but are redesigning how work gets done around them. They measure outcomes instead of activity, engineer resilience instead of chasing perfect automation, and treat AI as an evolving operational capability rather than a one-time implementation.

For organizations willing to rethink how AI operates inside CX, the opportunity remains enormous. But unlocking that value requires confronting the hidden forces sabotaging performance before they quietly undermine the promise of AI altogether.

Michael Darwal is the chief AI and digital officer at ibex, responsible for overseeing operations across the company’s digital media and agency verticals. He has played a pivotal role in ibex’s growth since joining the company in 2013, having held various leadership roles across digital marketing, operations, finance and business unit management.