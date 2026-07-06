Why Your Primary Focus Should Be on Customer Retention

For all kinds of businesses, in all industries, and of all shapes and sizes, finding and attracting customers has long been a primary area of focus. And certainly that makes sense. Without customers, no business could survive.

But what happens when those new customers come on board? Often, not enough.

Instead of focusing on engaging and retaining customers who have already done business with them, many companies continue to spend the majority of their time, resources, and money on wooing new customers. You need only turn on the television or turn to your Facebook or Google search feed to know that this is true.

Unfortunately, a significant portion of these efforts might be misplaced. Data backs that up.

As early as 2014, Harvard Business Review reported that “acquiring a new customer is anywhere from five to 25 times more expensive than retaining an existing one.” That’s not just old news. It’s generally agreed, across a wide range of publications and discussions among marketing leaders, that it costs far more to acquire new customers than to hold onto the customers you already have.

And yet, the focus on customer acquisition vs. retention remains. The gap between what the data says and what companies actually do has been one of the defining strategic blind spots of the modern marketing era. The good news: It’s a gap that’s finally closing.

Attracting and retaining customers require two very different approaches, explains Freddie Heygate, director of customer success and growth at Just After Midnight, a managed cloud services provider. “Acquisition is getting someone to the door, usually by creating awareness and persuading a first conversion. Retention is making sure every return visit is effortless so the customer keeps choosing you without being resold each time.”

These fundamental differences between the two approaches, says Debra Andrews, founder and CEO of Marketri, a marketing consultancy, are generally reflected through organizational structure. “Marketing and sales organizations have historically been built and measured for customer acquisition,” she explains, focused on tactics like creating a pipeline and generating leads. Customer service teams are generally responsible for maintaining customer satisfaction to ensure retention.

Customer success teams, though, “usually don’t have a seat at the revenue strategy table,” Andrews says.

The operational differences run deep, notes Christopher Coussons, who runs U.K. marketing agency Visionary. “Acquisition marketing is volume-and-conversion-focused—get more eyeballs, convert them efficiently, repeat. Retention marketing is relationship-and-recurrence-focused—understand who’s already chosen you, deepen the relationship, increase their lifetime value.”

Acquisition, Coussons says, “leans on paid media, conversion rate optimization, and lead generation playbooks.” Retention, on the other hand, “leans on segmented email marketing, customer success programs, loyalty mechanics, and the unsexy work of consistent communication.”

The latter area of focus is far less labor-intensive, Coussons points out, because customers have already demonstrated their trust through prior purchases. New prospects must be persuaded from scratch.

Why Companies Were Slow to Shift

If retention has always been cheaper and more profitable, why have companies been so slow to shift their focus and their resources to that effort?

Harry Morton, CEO and founder of Lower Street, a podcast production agency, says it comes down to the emotion tied to these two different aspects of relationship building. “Every time there’s a new customer, it’s classified as a new win, and there’s an element of celebration around it,” he says. “But retention doesn’t always get the same visibility in conversations, or maybe the same kind of celebration. Retention is a lot slower and not always seen as glamorous.”

There are also structural issues at play, suggests Heygate. “Retention work sits in the messy middle between teams,” he says. “Marketing can drive demand, product can ship features, and support can resolve tickets, but no single function may own the end-to-end experience when things go wrong.”

Reliability and relationship continuity, he adds, have historically been treated as cost centers because their success is invisible. “When systems are healthy, nobody notices. When they are not, everyone notices.”

Paid acquisition, by contrast, offers fast feedback loops and clean dashboards, representing a much easier story to tell in a boardroom.

Coussons identifies another structural barrier: “Most CRM-marketing stacks were built for acquisition reporting and produce poor retention dashboards,” he says. “The marketing team owns acquisition; retention sits in customer success or product.”

That split, he says, can impede the existence of a coherent strategy. Culture can also play a factor here, he says. “Founders preferentially fund what feels like offense. Acquisition feels like growth; retention feels like defense.”

Despite these impediments and a strong history of acquisition focus among most companies, there are important shifts at play.

Forces Challenging the Status Quo

The cost of acquisition has become impossible to ignore. Customer acquisition costs rose by approximately 60 percent between 2014 and 2019 for both consumer and business-to-business firms. More recently, research by SimplicityDX found that customer acquisition costs have risen nearly 222 percent since 2013.

Urina Harrell, founder and CEO of marketing firm Vox Pop Branding, points to digital advertising as having a major impact. Meta’s cost per mille (CPM)—an advertising model where companies pay or get paid for every 1,000 ad impressions (views) an ad receives—increased by more than 60 percent between 2020 and 2023, she says.

Google paid search costs have had a similar trajectory. “The cheap customer acquisition era that funded the acquisition-first playbook is simply over,” Harrell adds, noting that as interest rates have risen and investors have started to demand more efficient growth, “the unit economics of churn-heavy businesses became a liability.”

Andrews echoes this reasoning. “Capital got more expensive, which means companies can’t just throw budget at paid acquisition and wait for payback over 24 months,” she says. “[Chief finance officers] are asking harder questions about [customer acquisition cost] and payback, and that pressure is moving upstream to marketing and sales strategy.”

Privacy changes have also had an impact on rising costs. The deprecation of third-party cookies and Apple’s iOS 14 update significantly degraded the effectiveness of paid social advertising, prompting companies to use the first-party data they already own based on the actions of their existing customers.

In addition to the impacts of rising costs, technology has also allowed retention to be readily measurable in real time. Chris Selland, founder and CEO of Differential Factor, an AI-native research and advisory firm specializing in market intelligence, intersection analysis, and corporate transformation, sees AI as the enabling technology here. “Companies can now identify churn signals, calculate customer lifetime value, and personalize retention metrics with a precision that simply wasn’t possible before,” Selland says.

Andrews adds that CRM platforms have improved to the point where retention has become “a strategy you can manage and measure.”

Consumer behavior has also had an impact. As digital interactions have become more automated and generic, customers increasingly feel unseen. They’ve also become quicker to act on these feelings, seeking attention elsewhere. Companies that hold the attention of these consumers have built and maintained genuine relationships.

What These Shifts Mean for Marketers

Churn rates, a measure of the level of customer attrition, average about 27 percent across B2B industries, according to CustomerGauge. But rates can be as high as 40 percent for consumer packaged goods organizations and 56 percent for wholesalers. A focus on reducing churn can have significant bottom-line impact for organizations of all kinds.

Amanda Stephens, vice president of operations at digital marketing agency seoplus+, describes how her company operationalized this focus through a “client success department” launched in 2025. The department includes an “at-risk” process designed to proactively identify and address clients at risk of leaving.

“Of the 27 clients flagged as at-risk this year, we have managed to retain 78 percent,” she reports.

Her team’s ratio underscores a broader organizational signal: “Our client success function is now bigger than our sales function. Both matter, but the fortune is not in planting the seeds but in tending the garden.”

Adam Carr, chief revenue officer of sales platform provider Apollo.io, argues that many companies’ post-sale operations were never built to scale in the first place. “We moved away from a reactive, ticket-based model and rebuilt post-sales around technical operators focused on adoption, expansion, and real outcomes,” he explains. “More than 75 percent of our customers are now actively using our AI workflows. That depth of adoption doesn’t happen by accident.”

The takeaway, he says, is that the companies getting this right “aren’t just investing in CS headcount. They’re redesigning the entire post-sale system—how signals get detected, how interventions get triggered, how success gets defined and measured continuously.”

The Path Forward

The shift toward retention-first isn’t simply about reallocating marketing budgets. It requires rethinking what “growth” means and who’s accountable for it.

“Marketing teams that are currently rewarded for [marketing-qualified lead] volume and new pipeline generation will need to be evaluated on net revenue retention, expansion revenue, and customer lifetime value,” Harrell says. “Sales teams that are incented purely on new logo acquisition will need compensation structures that align their interests with long-term customer outcomes.”

Successfully implementing these structures can have a measurable impact.

Coussons reports that clients his agency has helped pivot from 80/20 acquisition-to-retention spend to roughly 50/50 typically see overall marketing efficiency improve from 25 percent to 40 percent within two quarters, in addition to increased customer lifetime value and more stable acquisition costs. This is, in part, because existing customers generate referrals that reduce pressure on the acquisition funnel.

This isn’t just a marketing mandate, argues Elaine Buxton, president and CEO of Confero, a customer experience research firm. The operations department has an important role to play as well. “Organizations are shifting from asking ‘How do we market to customers more effectively?’ to ‘How do we consistently deliver experiences customers trust and want to return to?’” Buxton says.

The distinction matters, she says, because “customers who feel genuinely valued are often more willing to extend grace and understanding when occasional service issues occur because trust already exists within the relationship.”

The question for marketing and sales teams is no longer simply how to fill the funnel; it’s how to increase the value of every customer relationship already inside it: more repeat purchases, more subscription renewals, more frequent visits, more reactivations of lapsed buyers.

As Morton of Lower Street puts it, companies are finally confronting the fact that “renting attention” is no longer sustainable. “It’s great to see that companies are finally being forced to confront the fact that constantly renting attention is not an especially sustainable strategy on its own,” he says. “Retention compounds; acquisition doesn’t.”

Savvy companies recognize that their retention efforts need to extend beyond upselling to using communication strategically to cement and sustain long-term relationships. These companies stay present, share relevant insights, and remember what matters most to their customers, as well as how customer needs continue to change and evolve.

Getting there, Andrews adds, “requires a different kind of content, a different outreach cadence, and a different relationship between the commercial and post-sale teams.”

For organizations willing to make that investment, the payoff is compounding: a customer base that not only stays, but grows, refers, and advocates.

Acquisition will, of course, always matter. But the companies building durable businesses will have finally decided that acquisition can’t be their primary focus.

Linda Pophal is a freelance business journalist and content marketer who writes for various business and trade publications. Pophal does content marketing for Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and individuals on a wide range of subjects, from human resource management and employee relations to marketing, technology, healthcare industry trends, and more.