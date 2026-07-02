Closing the CX Divide: How Agentic AI Unifies the Front and Back Office

Ask the chief operating officer of any large company to describe the current state of their customer experience (CX) back-office (also referred to as the mid-office) operations and the answer will be remarkably consistent regardless of industry. These environments are highly fragmented, dependent on legacy and dated systems, lack transparency, and are anchored to manual workflows that haven’t changed much over the past few decades. Back-office departments lack real-time work-in-progress, aging, backlog, and service level agreement (SLA) risk visibility. Simply put, the back-office groups that support CX organizations have not kept pace with improvements and innovation in their companies’ customer-facing contact centers and customer service functions, and the consequences are showing up in lack of CX, cost, and organizational agility.

The Hidden Cost of the CX Back-Office Gap

Executives are well aware of their CX back-office challenges, but they have been reluctant to invest in modernizing these areas, hoping the issues would quietly disappear without disrupting customers or operations. Organizations have been whittling down back-office operations over the past couple of decades, as reflected in the number of employees who work in these areas. In 2024, there were approximately 1.3 times as many back-office employees as front-office agents in enterprises (excluding government) in the U.S., compared to 2.5 times as many in 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, based on DMG Consulting research and analysis.

Companies have made significant investments to improve the operational and cost-effectiveness of their back offices since 2000. These initiatives include hiring back-office specialty consultants; instituting business process management (BPM) programs; implementing enterprise resource planning (ERP) modules; and, in the past few years, customizing desktop analytics and other workforce engagement management (WEM) modules. While progress has been made in shrinking the number of employees dedicated to these functions, the underlying operational issues that plague the customer journey remain. The primary obstacle has not been a lack of available solutions; it has been organizational politics and siloed decision making that have resisted end-to-end change. DMG expects artificial intelligence to be the catalyst that finally overcomes these dynamics, as the cost and CX implications of inaction become impossible to defend.

Agentic AI Changes the Equation

Agentic AI has the potential to resolve the CX back-office challenge by automating a significant percentage of customer requests and tasks that are currently handed off by the front office for resolution. Today, customer-facing resources (human and automated) resolve 85 percent to 95 percent of inquires during the initial contact. (The percentage varies by vertical and greatly reflects investments in intelligent automation, workflow, AI, and training. Financial services are on the high end of point-of-contact resolution, and healthcare is on the low end.) The remaining 5 percent to 15 percent of interactions, ones that typically require deeper research, multi-department fulfillment, or exception handling, are routed to back-office teams, where they enter an operating environment that is far less automated, transparent, or efficient. This creates friction because these are often more complex or already delayed interactions, yet they are sent to the CX organization that is least equipped to handle them with speed and transparency.

Agentic AI can fundamentally alter this dynamic. Unlike traditional workflow automation, which is designed to follow rigid, predefined rules, agentic AI can reason and make decisions, access multiple systems and data sources, and execute multistep processes autonomously. However, it is a best practice to have a human in the loop when these capabilities are rolled out and to perform ongoing automated quality management (AQM) on all of the interactions. An agentic AI system can receive a back-office work item, identify its context, retrieve the relevant information from disparate systems (internal, external, and third-party), apply business rules and judgment, and either resolve the task outright or advance it to the point where only a brief human review is needed.

In practical terms, this means that a significant share of the work currently sent to the back office can be resolved in minutes rather than days, often without human intervention. The implications for improving the CX and employee experience (EX), reducing operating expenses, and strengthening compliance are substantial. Back-office tasks that once took days to complete can be handled in near real time. Customers and front-office employees will no longer experience the black hole where front-end commitments are delayed or broken.

Making Agentic AI Work

The most significant requirement is for executives to combine the front and back office into a cohesive CX function by eliminating organizational silos. Here are the remaining high-level steps to success:

Form a small working group (two to four employees, depending on volume) consisting of employees from the front office who will analyze all work items that are currently passed to the back office to determine what can be automated using either basic workflow or agentic AI. (This should be done on a historical basis, if the data is available.) Communicate with your CX employees about this project to make them aware of the upcoming changes and invite their suggestions about ways to improve and speed up the automation and resolution of customer inquiries. This working group also needs to document enterprise and CX policies and procedures that must be updated and adapted to allow certain tasks to be automated. Obtain approval for process changes from all relevant decision makers, including senior front- and back-office leaders, auditing and compliance, etc. Reach out to your AI center of excellence (COE) or CX AI team to bring them on board with this project and get on their schedule. (The sooner this is done, the better the chances of reducing your wait time for resources.) If you don’t have an AI solution to address this opportunity or are looking for a more appropriate tool for your CX organization, reach out to DMG and we’ll be happy to help you select the best option for your organization. Build the intelligent and agentic AI workflows and fully test each one to ensure that it is correct and has appropriate guardrails. It is ideal for two CX resources (with appropriate skills) to be involved in the build-out so that they are fully trained to use the AI application and can make ongoing changes and enhancements to agentic flows to minimize the demands on the AI COE. Additionally, the initial working group should participate in all testing phases. Create an exception-handling workflow that delivers exceptions and new work items directly to a small number of CX specialists. This group should also be responsible for recommending new workflows on a continuous basis.

DMG recommends starting small, with one or two agentic workflows, to allow time to learn to use the AI tool and how to best test and implement each one.

Expected Impact and ROI

Companies that deploy agentic AI workflows to automate the handling and resolution of work items passed from front-office teams to back-office teams are expected to realize savings equivalent to a reduction of at least 40 percent of back-office operating costs. This does not mean all savings come from reducing back-office employees; efficiencies will also come from organizational improvements. It is essential to retain the appropriate resources from both teams, as the complexity of exceptions and work items will increase as more activities are automated.

Organizations that deploy agentic AI workflows to further automate the flow of work from the front office will experience a measurable improvement in customer satisfaction, first-contact resolution rates, and the end-to-end customer journey. Employee satisfaction will also improve due to fewer customer complaints and faster, more accurate resolutions.

The Path Forward

The CX back-office problem is not new, but the ability to finally solve it is. Agentic AI gives enterprises the tools to automate what decades of process improvement were unable to achieve. DMG recommends that CX leaders start by unifying their front- and back-office CX operations and launching a targeted rollout of agentic workflows to eliminate servicing silos, delays, and costly broken promises that are no longer tolerated by customers.

Donna Fluss, founder and president of DMG Consulting LLC, provides a unique and unparalleled understanding of the people, processes, and technology that drive the strategic direction of the dynamic and rapidly transforming contact center and back-office markets. As the foremost analyst and visionary dedicated to the contact center and back-office markets, Fluss has provided expert guidance for more than 30 years to technology leaders as well as disruptive newcomers, investors, and enterprises that want to build next-generation AI-enabled contact centers. She can be reached at Donna.Fluss@dmgconsult.com.