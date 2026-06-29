Your Loyalty Program Isn’t Broken, the Experience Is

While most retailers already have loyalty programs and promotional strategies in place, the experience of receiving value hasn’t kept pace with shopper expectations. The issue isn’t a lack of investment; it’s how and when that value shows up.

According to a recent report, When Online Expectations Enter the Physical Store, one defining expectation shaping modern retail is “Rewarding.” Shoppers no longer see value as something they must hunt for or unlock. They expect it to be delivered seamlessly, in the moment, and without effort. This shift is both meaningful and commercially significant.

The Illusion of Value

At first glance, most retailers give back to shoppers in a variety of ways. They offer loyalty points, personalized deals, promotional calendars, and trade-funded discounts. Yet from the shopper’s perspective, the experience often feels inconsistent and unreliable.

Value is frequently hidden behind apps, dependent on activation, discovered too late, or missed entirely. It’s not that retailers aren’t offering value; it’s that shoppers don’t always receive the rewards. That gap matters. Shoppers aren’t just asking what the deal is. They’re asking whether they’re getting the best possible deal.

The Commercial Cost of Missed Rewards

When value isn’t delivered seamlessly, the impact shows up quickly in store performance. First, retailers lose a conversion. A shopper who isn’t confident they’re getting the best value is less likely to fully commit to the basket of items in front of them. They trade down, delay decisions, or shift spend to competitors where value is more apparent.

Second, promotional investment becomes inefficient. Retailers spend heavily on discounts and supplier-funded activity, but when those offers aren’t surfaced at the right moment, they fail to influence behaviour. Instead of driving incremental sales, they often subsidize purchases that would have happened anyway, quietly eroding margin.

Third, loyalty suffers. Shoppers who feel they’re missing out on deals, or only discovering them after the fact, don’t blame themselves. They blame the retailer. Over time, this reduces engagement with loyalty programs and weakens store loyalty.

Finally, there’s a missed opportunity to shape behavior. When value is delivered too late, retailers lose the chance to influence substitution, trade-up, or category expansion in real time. That’s not just a missed saving, it’s missed revenue.

Why Rewarding Is an Experience Problem, not a Program Problem

When promotions don’t convert, most retailers respond by adding more: more offers, more segmentation, more campaigns. But the issue isn’t the volume of value, it’s how it is delivered. A rewarding experience isn’t defined by how many promotions exist, but by how easily and consistently shoppers receive them.

At its core, rewarding remains financial. Shoppers expect to get the best possible value for their spend, clearly, confidently, and without effort. But the perception of that value is shaped by more than the discount itself.

When financial value is delivered well, it signals something deeper. It tells shoppers they are making the right choices, that the retailer understands their needs, and that the experience is working in their favor. Shoppers don’t want to have to jump through a lot of hoops to cash in.

This is why financial value and experience are inseparable. A discount that is hard to find, unclear, or poorly timed loses impact. A slightly smaller benefit, delivered clearly, personally, and at the right moment, often drives stronger outcomes, both in conversion and basket growth.

Where to Start Operationalizing a Rewarding Experience:

For retailers, improving the perception and impact of value doesn’t require a complete overhaul of loyalty programs. It requires changing how value is delivered in-store.

Retailers can focus on five operational priorities to unlock the fastest gains:

Make value visible throughout the store. Shoppers shouldn’t have to wait until checkout to understand the special. Running totals, applied discounts, and active offers need to be visible in real time. This builds confidence and encourages continued spending.

Remove the need for activation. Requiring shoppers to clip, scan, or manually activate offers creates friction and reduces participation. Wherever possible, rewards should be applied automatically based on the shopper’s identity and behaviour.

Prioritize in-the-moment delivery. Offers are most effective when they appear at the point of decision. This means surfacing relevant promotions as shoppers move through the store or interact with products, not just through pre-shop communications.

Align promotional strategy with behavior, not just what’s available. Too often, promotions are driven by supplier funding cycles rather than shopper intent. A more effective approach is to align offers with real-time behaviour, basket composition, and context.

Close the gap between digital and in-store rewards. Shoppers regularly engage with offers online that don’t carry through into the store. Consistency across channels reinforces trust and increases redemption.

What a Truly Rewarding Experience Looks Like

A rewarding experience doesn’t rely on the shopper to do the work. New technologies, such as computer vision, cashierless systems, AI-powered shelf/basket recognition systems, and smart carts remove shopper uncertainty and replace it with confidence. As consumers shop, value is clearly visible, applied automatically, and evolves based on what they add to their basket. Relevant offers appear when they’re needed, not before, not after, but in the moment decisions are being made.

Consumers no longer need to check an app, search for offers, or second-guess whether they’re getting the best deal. Instead, they trust that value is being delivered fairly and consistently. That trust changes behavior. Shoppers feel more in control, more efficient, and more confident in their choices. They engage more with the journey, explore more of the assortment, and are more willing to spend. This is not because of the size of the discount, but because of how the experience makes them feel.

Fraser Neil is chief sales officer at Cust2Mate, provider of a retail technology platform. Neil brings nearly three decades of comprehensive experience in consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and AI-driven technology solutions. Prior to Cust2Mate, Neil served as vice president of CPG at Trax Retail Ltd., where he demonstrated expertise in delivering revenue growth and product innovation.