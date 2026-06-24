1mind Launches Ride-Along Sales Assistant

1mind today launched Ride-Along, an artificial intelligence tool that joins live sales calls as a visible, named participant and speaks directly to buyers in real time.

Ride-Along appears on calls or scheduled meetings via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet as a named attendee, answers complex technical questions, presents slides, and handles objections, functioning as a fully autonomous sales engineer. It listens to the full conversation in real time and responds when prompted or configured to act, drawing on deep product knowledge to deliver contextual answers.

With post-call intelligence, Ride-Along captures key signals and generates structured summaries, giving revenue teams actionable insights after every conversation. Fine Tuned Guardrails reduce hallucinations to near zero and keep the AI to answer questions that are always aligned with the company's ipricing, technical information, or advanced demo capabilities.