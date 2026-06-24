1mind Launches Ride-Along Sales Assistant
1mind today launched Ride-Along, an artificial intelligence tool that joins live sales calls as a visible, named participant and speaks directly to buyers in real time.
Ride-Along appears on calls or scheduled meetings via Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet as a named attendee, answers complex technical questions, presents slides, and handles objections, functioning as a fully autonomous sales engineer. It listens to the full conversation in real time and responds when prompted or configured to act, drawing on deep product knowledge to deliver contextual answers.
With post-call intelligence, Ride-Along captures key signals and generates structured summaries, giving revenue teams actionable insights after every conversation. Fine Tuned Guardrails reduce hallucinations to near zero and keep the AI to answer questions that are always aligned with the company's ipricing, technical information, or advanced demo capabilities.
"My north star has always been the same: create a better buying and customer experience. If I can do that, everything else follows," said Amanda Kahlow, founder and CEO of 1mind, in a statement. "Ride-Along gives every account executive a world-class sales engineer on every call, one that knows the product deeply, never forgets context, and gets better with every conversation. And once you have that, you start putting Ride-Along on calls you never could have justified before, from [sales development rep] discovery and commercial sales calls to customer success check-ins and even support conversations where the business model never supported live sales execution coverage. The way people buy has changed. The way companies sell has not. We built the architecture to fix it."