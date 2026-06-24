Every Dollar of Your Business Flows Through CPQ. AI Just Made It More Valuable and Mission Critical

Can you name the single system your entire revenue cycle depends on? The system where pricing is set, quotes are built, and deals become contracts. The system that every dollar entering your business passes through before it is recognized as revenue. Most CIOs know the answer. Few have treated it as a priority. That system is configure, price, quote (CPQ), and with the proliferation of artificial intelligence, CIOs need to reconsider where it sits on their list of priorities.

CPQ sits at the most consequential juncture in the company: the moment a deal converts to a sale. Yet despite this centrality, it has been chronically underfunded, under-scrutinized, and treated as a back-office IT project rather than a revenue strategy decision. The stakes just got significantly higher.

The Track Record Nobody Wants to Talk About

CPQ has carried one of the worst implementation records in enterprise software for over a decade. Long timelines, cost overruns, failed rollouts, and chronically low seller adoption have been the norm. The promise was always straightforward: make it fast and accurate for sellers to build an optimized quote. The reality has rarely matched it.

When CPQ does not work well, deals slow down. Pricing errors enter the system. Finance and delivery teams operate on bad data. Sales reps route around the tool entirely, calling a colleague in sales operations or manually assembling quotes in spreadsheets, doing whatever it takes to get something out the door.

Most organizations have simply normalized this, accepted that CPQ is “just hard,” and absorbed the friction rather than treating it as the revenue risk it is. The result is a sales organization perpetually behind, where reps spend more time chasing approvals and correcting quote errors than in front of customers.

Why the Window to Get This Right Is Closing

Three forces are converging to make CPQ a defining decision for revenue leaders in the next two years, and most organizations are underestimating all three.

Pricing complexity. B2B pricing models have changed fundamentally. What was once a relatively stable price list is now a dynamic matrix of subscriptions, consumption tiers, bundled services, channel partner pricing, and custom commercial terms that shift deal by deal. Legacy CPQ systems were built for a simpler era and have been stretched and patched well beyond their original design.

AI adoption. Sales organizations are beginning to deploy AI at every stage of the revenue cycle, from lead qualification to guided configuration to automated approvals. That now includes quote creation itself. Reps can generate and modify quotes from meeting summaries or voice commands automatically using AI, wherever they are. But AI can only accelerate deal cycles if the quoting layer underneath it can respond in real time, enforcing rules, protecting margins, and generating production-ready orders without friction. AI provides amazing value for CPQ, especially for top-of-funnel opportunities.

Pressure to connect revenue systems end-to-end. Boards and CFOs are demanding greater efficiency from go-to-market investments, which means the handoff from quoting to order management to finance can no longer absorb manual reconciliation and error correction. CPQ is the critical link in that chain. When it fails, the cost is distributed invisibly across every team that touches a deal after it closes.

Layered on top of all three: One of the largest CPQ vendors in the market announced end-of-sale on its flagship product in 2025, sending shockwaves through IT and revenue organizations worldwide. For those not directly affected, it is a signal that the era of legacy CPQ architecture is over.

What the Decision Framework Should Look Like

Modern CPQ must support fast, accurate quoting across a complex and evolving catalog; enforce pricing and discount policies without requiring a specialist to modify rules; and hand off production-ready orders to fulfillment without re-entry or manual reconciliation. Beyond that baseline, some capabilities now considered table stakes include AI-readiness, support for agentic workflows, and the ability to operate across direct sales, partner channels, and digital commerce simultaneously.

Three questions worth asking in any CPQ evaluation:

Can your sellers modify a quote without calling sales operations? If the answer is no for anything beyond a simple deal, the tool has already failed its primary purpose.

Can the system support your pricing and selling models two years from now, not just today? And will the system reduce new product-introduction times? Subscription tiers, consumption-based pricing, and bundled services are becoming the norm. A system that cannot flex will require another migration.

Does the evaluation team include the CRO and finance, not just IT? This decision cannot live in a technology silo. The migration plan and evaluation criteria need to be built jointly, and this moment demands cross-functional alignment at a level most organizations have not attempted before.

The Window Is Open, but Not Indefinitely

Picture what the right CPQ decision looks like. A rep configures a complex deal in minutes. The system enforces pricing rules, validates compatibility, and protects margins automatically. A quote goes out without a single call to sales operations. The order that follows is production-ready at the moment it is won—no re-entry, no exceptions process, no downstream scramble. And when your pricing model changes next year, the system flexes with it rather than requiring another implementation.

That is not an aspirational future state. Organizations that have made this decision well are operating this way today. The gap between them and everyone else is widening.

The companies that will successfully navigate this moment are the ones who will get the decision right, not simply the ones who move fastest. That means treating CPQ selection as a strategic priority, building the evaluation jointly across revenue and technology leadership, and demanding end-to-end connectivity as a phase-one requirement rather than a future promise.

CIOs and Revenue Leaders who move now, with clarity and cross-functional discipline, will be the ones whose sales organizations look back on this moment and think, “That was the decision that changed everything.”

Christopher Shutts is vice president of CRM sales and CPQ at ServiceNow. He cofounded BigMachines in 2000, scaling it into one of the CPQ market's defining companies before its acquisition by Oracle, and cofounded Logik.ai in 2021 before its acquisition by ServiceNow in 2025. He has spent more than 25 years building CPQ systems for some of the world's most complex sales organizations.